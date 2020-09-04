Difference between revisions of "Devison Gwirimira"

In July 2018, Devison Gwirimira was elected to Ward 31 Gutu RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 799 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 31 Gutu RDC with 799 votes, beating Tungamira Chafa of MDC-Alliance with 699 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]