Difference between revisions of "Devon Chafa"

Devon Chafa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plies his trade with Ngezi Platinum F.C. after joining from FC Platinum where he was for the 2019 season. The player has also represented the country on three occasions. Chafa's contract with Dembare was not renewed when new coach David Mandigora arrived which saw Chafa being signed by How Mine Football Club in early 2015[1]

Background

Chafa was born on December 25, 1990.[2]

Chafa has been with Dynamos Football Club for most of his professional career and has been a regular occupying the defensive midfield role after he signed for them from Kiglon Football club who had his services from DC Academy. Unlike most defensive midfielders, Chafa does not play the conventional role of staying behind complementing the back four, he also made regular attacks whenever Dembare had possession. He is also a dead ball specialist popular for taking penalties and free kicks. Chafa was also part of the history making Dembare club that won four league titles on the trot in which he also played a very influential role in the Dembare midfield.[3] After Mandigora had declared that he had no plans for the likes of Chafa, the midfielder made a move to fellow premiership side How Mine.

Chafa had the best of his career playing for Dynamos, his spell with Dynamos was mainly a success as he left in 2015 following four Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League medals and two Mbada Diamonds Cup medals. He suffered a thirty-day suspension after testing positive for a banned substance by FIFA in 2013. His departure in 2015 was mainly due to the fact that new Dynamos manager David Mandigora did not renew his contract. After leaving in 2015, Chafa signed for How Mine with whom he remained with until 2016 when he joined CAPS United Football Club, he left CAPS in December 2017 and two months later, Chafa signed for Zambian Premier League side Buildcon.

Buildcon released Chafa in August 2018, he returned to Zimbabwe and signed for FC Platinum a month later. At the end of the 2019 season, Chafa was released by FC Platinum and went on to sign for Ngezi Platinum F.C.

Transfer Rumours

During his career at Dembare, Chafa has been the centre of transfer rumours. At one point it was reported that the midfielder was set to leave Dynamos through a move to South African outfit Maritzburg United.[4] The Dembare midfielder was also said to have been on the wanted player's list of FC Platinum after DC Academy which owns the player had expressed interest in having their player to sign for the Zvishavane based FC Platinum who are known for their deep pockets. Both moves however failed to materialise which saw Chafa continue with his stint at the glamour boys.[5]

On 15 January 2015, it was reported that Chafa had clinched a deal with the Bulawayo based outfit, How Mine Football Club in search of greener pasture.[6] The president of Dynamos, Kenny Mubaiwa confirmed Chafa's transfer from the Glamour Boys to How Mine. He stated that

Chafa together with Simba Sithole and Tafadzwa Rusike want one year contracts and we have said no to any one year deal and in any case they are expensive. What do you achieve by negotiating with a player at the end of each season[6]

National Team

His first two competitive caps came in the 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Egypt and Guinea. Up to date he has a total of 12 caps for the national team.

Accolades

Chafa has four consecutive winners medals for the top flight league from 2011 to 2014 with Dynamos Football Club. Besides the league titles he managed to get with Dembare, the midfielder has also won several other trophies like the Bob 89 and Bob 90 Cup, 2x Mbada diamonds Cup in 2011 and 2012 with Dynamos, TM Pick n Pay Challenge Cup among other accolades. In 2016 he helped CAPS United Football Club to their 5th league title. In 2018 and 2019 he won two league titles with FC Platinum.