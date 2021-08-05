Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Devuli Secondary School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Schools Manicaland Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Association of...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Schools [[Manicaland Province]]
+
'''Devuli Secondary School''' is at [[Birchenough Bridge]], [[Buhera]] District, [[Manicaland Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Nendanda Village, Chief Chamutsa, Ward 33, Box 40, [[Birchenough Bridge]]. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 02482362, 0248-23055. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
+
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 36: Line 36:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
[[File:xxx.jpg|thumb|caption]]
 
==++==++==++==++==++
 
SEO template
 
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title=Your page title
+
|title=Devuli Secondary School
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland,O Level
 
|keywords=education,high schools,Manicaland,O Level
Line 50: Line 45:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 12:51, 5 August 2021

Devuli Secondary School is at Birchenough Bridge, Buhera District, Manicaland Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Nendanda Village, Chief Chamutsa, Ward 33, Box 40, Birchenough Bridge.
Telephone: 02482362, 0248-23055.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Devuli_Secondary_School&oldid=109123"