Latest revision as of 12:51, 5 August 2021
Devuli Secondary School is at Birchenough Bridge, Buhera District, Manicaland Province.
Location
Address: Nendanda Village, Chief Chamutsa, Ward 33, Box 40, Birchenough Bridge.
Telephone: 02482362, 0248-23055.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.