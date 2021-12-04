On 4 December 2021 news broke out that Dewa Mavhinga succumbed to [[Covid-19]]. He died in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was based. His colleagues said he had attended a funeral in Zimbabwe where he was feared to have contracted Covid-19.<ref name="PN">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/12/04/just-in-dewa-mavhinga-has-died/ JUST IN: Dewa Mavhinga Has Died], ''Pindula News'', Published: December 4, 2021, Retrieved: December 4, 2021</ref>

In December of 2017 he was part of the MDC alliance delegation that appeared before a United States Congressional Committee on Foreign Relations in USA to appraise Americans on the situation in Zimbabwe.

In December of 2017 he was part of the MDC alliance delegation that appeared before a United States Congressional Committee on Foreign Relations in USA to appraise Americans on the situation in Zimbabwe.

He was a recipient of the British Chevening and Canon Collins Trust scholarship, Dewa held a bachelor of law honours degree (LLB) from the University of Zimbabwe and a master of law degree in international human rights (LLM) for Essex University, United Kingdom.<ref name="HRC"/>

He is a recipient of the British Chevening and Canon Collins Trust scholarship, Dewa holds a bachelor of law honors degree (LLB) from the University of Zimbabwe and a master of law degree in international human rights (LLM) for Essex University, United Kingdom.<ref name="HRC"/>



Dewa Mavhinga was the Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division at Human Rights Watch.

Education

He was a recipient of the British Chevening and Canon Collins Trust scholarship, Dewa held a bachelor of law honours degree (LLB) from the University of Zimbabwe and a master of law degree in international human rights (LLM) for Essex University, United Kingdom.[1]

Career

Dewa Mavhinga had more than ten years of research and advocacy experience in Zimbabwe as well as in Southern Africa. Before joining Human Rights Watch, Dewa worked as the Regional Coordinator for Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition based in Johannesburg. In 2012 Dewa co-founded the Zimbabwe Democracy Institute, a public policy research think-tank based in Harare.[1]

Testimony before the American Senate

In December of 2017 he was part of the MDC alliance delegation that appeared before a United States Congressional Committee on Foreign Relations in USA to appraise Americans on the situation in Zimbabwe.

Death

On 4 December 2021 news broke out that Dewa Mavhinga succumbed to Covid-19. He died in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he was based. His colleagues said he had attended a funeral in Zimbabwe where he was feared to have contracted Covid-19.[2]