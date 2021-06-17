Difference between revisions of "Dewure Secondary School"
Revision as of 08:52, 17 June 2021
Dewure Secondary School is in Gutu, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: PO box 73, Gutu.
Telephone: 030 2519
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Dewure High School was established in 1966 by an American missionary couple named Martin Douglas ("Doug") Johnson and Frances C. Johnson. Dewure is a Christian Church/Churches of Christ Church of Christ School and belongs to the Mashoko schools group which comprise all primary and secondary schools run by the Church of Christ in Zimbabwe. Zebedee Togarepi is the chairperson of the schools.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
In 2004 Dewure began their climb to become football champions.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.