Difference between revisions of "Dewure Secondary School"

Dewure Secondary School is in Gutu, Masvingo Province.

Location

Address: PO box 73, Gutu.

Telephone: 030 2519

Cell:

Email:

Web:



History

Dewure High School was established in 1966 by an American missionary couple named Martin Douglas ("Doug") Johnson and Frances C. Johnson. Dewure is a Christian Church/Churches of Christ Church of Christ School and belongs to the Mashoko schools group which comprise all primary and secondary schools run by the Church of Christ in Zimbabwe. Zebedee Togarepi is the chairperson of the schools.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

In 2004 Dewure began their climb to become football champions.





Associations

Other information