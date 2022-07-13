In 1959, he went to University of Edinburgh in Scotland, where he studied Veterinary Medicine. He was the first African veterinary surgeon in Zimbabwe when he graduated in 1964 and returned to the country. <ref name="Herald"/>

His father hired a teacher and arranged for classes under a Baobab tree. His parents started building classrooms out of pole and dagga and grass thatched roofs, which was the foundation of modern day Dowa Council Primary ([[Dowa Primary School]]) and Secondary schools. Dr Chavunduka also studied at St Mary’s Hunyani, and at Domboshawa Government School in [[Harare]] as well as St Augustine’s Secondary School. He did his matriculation at Adams College, Natal, Durban and went on to study for a Bachelor of Science Degree (Zoology and Botany) at Roma University College (now University of Lesotho.)

'''Birth''': '''27 April 1934''' at [[St Augustine's Mission]], [[Penhalonga]] to Solomon Chavunduka from Hwedza and Lillian Sanyangore from [[Makoni]] in Rusape district. He was the seventh child in a family of nine, all of whom are deceased. Dr Chavunduka married Jane Chiza in Scotland, UK, during his studies and they had four children (Schona, born in Scotland; Mark, Fiona and Moira). His son, [[Mark Chavunduka|Mark]], a well-known journalist, passed away in '''2002'''.<ref name="Herald"/>

Personal Details

School / Education

His father hired a teacher and arranged for classes under a Baobab tree. His parents started building classrooms out of pole and dagga and grass thatched roofs, which was the foundation of modern day Dowa Council Primary (Dowa Primary School) and Secondary schools. Dr Chavunduka also studied at St Mary’s Hunyani, and at Domboshawa Government School in Harare as well as St Augustine’s Secondary School. He did his matriculation at Adams College, Natal, Durban and went on to study for a Bachelor of Science Degree (Zoology and Botany) at Roma University College (now University of Lesotho.)

Career

In 1982, Dr Chavunduka was appointed permanent secretary in the then Ministry of Natural Resources. He also served on the boards of the Agricultural Marketing Authority, Veterinary Council of Zimbabwe and on Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, among other things. Dr Chavunduka wrote 15 books on animal husbandry in Shona and English and these were also translated into Ndebele.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Makoni East returned to Parliament:

Dexter Chavunduka of Zanu PF with 18 755 votes,

Winnie Mwashita of ZUM with 5 988 votes,

Turnout - 27 102 voters or 80.37 %

He was also a member of Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (Edinburgh) and received a World Veterinary Day Commemorative Award Citation (30 April 2011) in recognition of his exceptional accomplishments, by a first black veterinary surgeon in Zimbabwe. In 1983, he retired from public office and went into private practice, after which he bought a veterinary surgery at Newlands in Highlands.

Dr Chavunduka later worked for the World Lutheran Foundation in Zimbabwe, the Agriculture Rural Development Authority (Arda) and also as a consultant for the Botswana Meat Company. He held the post of the party’s deputy secretary for production and labour in Manicaland Province. [1]

Death

He died on July 19, 2012 in Toronto, Canada.[1] Dr Chavunduka had been ill for some time following a car accident from which he never fully recovered.[2]

