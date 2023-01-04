In ''' February 2019 ''' , Nduna had a verbal exchange with [[Temba Mliswa]] during a parliamentary portfolio meeting which almost turned violent. Mliswa accused ''' Nduna ''' of being a thief, an accusation ''' Nduna ''' denied. ''' Nduna ''' however later said that he had killed many people whose identities he didn't even know. ''' Nduna ''' later apologised for the exchange saying he was a gentle person. <ref name="pn">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2019/02/12/listen-dexter-nduna-apologises-for-boasting-about-killing-countless-number-of-people/ LISTEN: Dexter Nduna Apologises For Boasting About Killing Countless Number Of People], ''Pindula News, Published: 12 Feb 2019, Retrieved: 13 Feb 2019''</ref>

In February 2019, Nduna had a verbal exchange with [[Temba Mliswa]] during a parliamentary portfolio meeting which almost turned violent. Mliswa accused Nduna of being a thief, an accusation Nduna denied. Nduna however later said that he had killed many people whose identities he didn't even know. Nduna later apologised for the exchange saying he was a gentle person.<ref name="pn">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2019/02/12/listen-dexter-nduna-apologises-for-boasting-about-killing-countless-number-of-people/ LISTEN: Dexter Nduna Apologises For Boasting About Killing Countless Number Of People], ''Pindula News, Published: 12 Feb 2019, Retrieved: 13 Feb 2019''</ref>

'''Dexter Nduna''' is a politician and a member of [[Zanu PF]]. He was the Member of [[ Parliament ]] for [[Chegutu]] West Constituency , elected in '''2013''' . He was chair of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on [[ Transport ]] . He is also an [[Air Force of Zimbabwe]] Flight Lieutenant.

'''Dexter Nduna''' is a Zimbabwean politician and a member of [[Zanu - PF]] party . He is the Member of Parliament for [[Chegutu]] West Constituency. He was reelected in the July 2018 elections. He is the current chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport. He is also an [[Air Force of Zimbabwe]] Flight Lieutenant.

Dexter Nduna is a politician and a member of Zanu PF. He was the Member of Parliament for Chegutu West Constituency, elected in 2013. He was chair of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport. He is also an Air Force of Zimbabwe Flight Lieutenant.

In February 2019, Nduna had a verbal exchange with Temba Mliswa during a parliamentary portfolio meeting which almost turned violent. Mliswa accused Nduna of being a thief, an accusation Nduna denied. Nduna however later said that he had killed many people whose identities he didn't even know. Nduna later apologised for the exchange saying he was a gentle person. [1]

Personal Details

Born: 1970.

Marriage: Married and has a daughter. Two of his children died in a road accident in August 2014. [2]

School / Education

Nduna is a civil engineer by profession. [2]

Service/Career

Nduna is an Air Force of Zimbabwe Flight Lieutenant.



In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chegutu West returned to Parliament:

Dexter Nduna of Zanu PF with 11 130 votes or 57.19 percent,

of Zanu PF with 11 130 votes or 57.19 percent, Chalton Hwende of MDC–T with 7 399 votes or 38.02 percent,

Tagwireyi Ngwenya of MDC–N with 722 votes or 3.71 percent,

Ernest Mudimu, Independent, with 212 votes or 1.09 percent,

Total 19 463 votes

Events

Misrepresentation of Facts

In October 2017 Nduna was reported to have given a false record of tourists which were robbed while booked at Victoria Falls. He was further accused of scaring tourists away. Nduna had been reported to have called on the Government and Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development to strengthen security in resort areas to protect tourists who bring highly sought after foreign currency into the country. [3]

Mobilisation of Zanu PF Youths

In May 2017, it was reported that Nduna led Zanu PF Youths to disturb an inauguration which was conducted by Chegutu council to officially open a 4km road. It is was reported that Zinara donated $170 000 to assist in the resurfacing of the road. When the project was complete, the council held an opening ceremony which Nduna allegedly interrupted. In the reports, Nduna was said to have hired rowdy youths and a loud PA system and took over the event from the council, whom he accused of corruption. The youths chanted songs of praise to Zanu PF and sang insulting songs against MDC, the party where the mayor of Chegutu was from. Eventually, the Mayor left the event and Nduna allegedly took over and threatened those who support MDC.

This road was not constructed by this MDC-T council; it was fixed by our Zanu PF government though Zinara,” he said. If you are a civil servant, you have to toe the line, if you don’t, President Robert Mugabe will uproot you through me,” Nduna said. [4]