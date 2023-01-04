Difference between revisions of "Dexter Nduna"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
}}
}}
|−
'''Dexter Nduna''' is a
|+
'''Dexter Nduna''' is a politician and a member of [[Zanu PF]]. He the Member of Parliamentfor [[Chegutu]] West Constituency. He was of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport. He is also an [[Air Force of Zimbabwe]] Flight Lieutenant.
|−
In February 2019, Nduna had a verbal exchange with [[Temba Mliswa]] during a parliamentary portfolio meeting which almost turned violent. Mliswa accused Nduna of being a thief, an accusation Nduna denied. Nduna however later said that he had killed many people whose identities he didn't even know. Nduna later apologised for the exchange saying he was a gentle person.<ref name="pn">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2019/02/12/listen-dexter-nduna-apologises-for-boasting-about-killing-countless-number-of-people/ LISTEN: Dexter Nduna Apologises For Boasting About Killing Countless Number Of People], ''Pindula News, Published: 12 Feb 2019, Retrieved: 13 Feb 2019''</ref>
|+
In February 2019, Nduna had a verbal exchange with [[Temba Mliswa]] during a parliamentary portfolio meeting which almost turned violent. Mliswa accused Ndunaof being a thief, an accusation Ndunadenied. Ndunahowever later said that he had killed many people whose identities he didn't even know. Ndunalater apologised for the exchange saying he was a gentle person. <ref name="pn">[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2019/02/12/listen-dexter-nduna-apologises-for-boasting-about-killing-countless-number-of-people/ LISTEN: Dexter Nduna Apologises For Boasting About Killing Countless Number Of People], ''Pindula News, Published: 12 Feb 2019, Retrieved: 13 Feb 2019''</ref>
|−
==
|+
====
|−
|+
1970.
|−
|+
and has a daughter. Two of his children died in a road accident in August 2014. <ref name="Herald">Fortious Nhambura, [http://www.herald.co.zw/dexter-nduna-man-on-a-mission/ Dexter Nduna: Man on a mission], ''Herald'', published: July 7, 2013, retrieved: August 17, 2016</ref>
|−
==Education==
|+
==Education==
|−
Nduna is a civil engineer by profession.<ref name="Herald"/>
|+
Nduna is a civil engineer by profession. <ref name="Herald"/>
|+
|+
|+
|−
|−
|−
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
==Mobilisation of Zanu
|+
==Mobilisation of Zanu PF Youths==
|−
In May 2017,
|+
In May 2017, was reported that Ndunaled [[Zanu PF]] Youths to disturb an which was conducted by Chegutucouncil to officially open a 4km road. It is was reported that Zinaradonated $170 000 to assist in the resurfacing of the road. When the project was complete, the council held an opening ceremony which Ndunaallegedly . In the reports, was said to have hired rowdy youths and PA system and took over the event from the council, whom he accused of corruption. The youths chanted songs of praise to Zanu and sang insulting songs against MDC, the party where the mayor of Chegutufrom. Eventually, the Mayor left the event and Ndunaallegedly took over and threatened those who support MDC.
<blockquote>
<blockquote>
|−
This road was not constructed by this MDC-T council; it was fixed by our Zanu PF government though Zinara,” he said.If you are a civil servant, you have to toe the line, if you don’t, President Robert Mugabe will uproot you through me,” Nduna said.
|+
This road was not constructed by this MDC-T council; it was fixed by our Zanu PF government though Zinara,” he said. If you are a civil servant, you have to toe the line, if you don’t, President Robert Mugabe will uproot you through me,” Nduna said.
<ref name="HF">{{cite web |author = Blessed Mhlaga |date =May 25, 2017 |title = Nduna hijacks council programme = Newsday |publisher = |url =https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/05/nduna-hijacks-council-programme/ |accessdate = October 18, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>
<ref name="HF">{{cite web |author = Blessed Mhlaga |date =May 25, 2017 |title = Nduna hijacks council programme = Newsday |publisher = |url =https://www.newsday.co.zw/2017/05/nduna-hijacks-council-programme/ |accessdate = October 18, 2017 |quote = }}</ref>
</blockquote>
</blockquote>
|Line 109:
|Line 119:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=Dexter Nduna
|−
|
|+
|=replace
|−
|keywords=
|+
|keywords=,,,
|−
|
|+
|+
DexterNdunaChegutu
|+
|=
}}
}}
[[Category:Politicians]]
[[Category:Politicians]]
|−
[[Category:
|+
[[Category:
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
of Parliament]]
Latest revision as of 09:53, 4 January 2023
|Dexter Nduna
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being A Member Of Parliament For Zanu-PF
|Political party
|Zanu-PF
Dexter Nduna is a politician and a member of Zanu PF. He was the Member of Parliament for Chegutu West Constituency, elected in 2013. He was chair of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport. He is also an Air Force of Zimbabwe Flight Lieutenant.
In February 2019, Nduna had a verbal exchange with Temba Mliswa during a parliamentary portfolio meeting which almost turned violent. Mliswa accused Nduna of being a thief, an accusation Nduna denied. Nduna however later said that he had killed many people whose identities he didn't even know. Nduna later apologised for the exchange saying he was a gentle person. [1]
Personal Details
Born: 1970.
Marriage: Married and has a daughter. Two of his children died in a road accident in August 2014. [2]
School / Education
Nduna is a civil engineer by profession. [2]
Service/Career
Nduna is an Air Force of Zimbabwe Flight Lieutenant.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chegutu West returned to Parliament:
- Dexter Nduna of Zanu PF with 11 130 votes or 57.19 percent,
- Chalton Hwende of MDC–T with 7 399 votes or 38.02 percent,
- Tagwireyi Ngwenya of MDC–N with 722 votes or 3.71 percent,
- Ernest Mudimu, Independent, with 212 votes or 1.09 percent,
Total 19 463 votes
Events
Misrepresentation of Facts
In October 2017 Nduna was reported to have given a false record of tourists which were robbed while booked at Victoria Falls. He was further accused of scaring tourists away. Nduna had been reported to have called on the Government and Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development to strengthen security in resort areas to protect tourists who bring highly sought after foreign currency into the country. [3]
Mobilisation of Zanu PF Youths
In May 2017, it was reported that Nduna led Zanu PF Youths to disturb an inauguration which was conducted by Chegutu council to officially open a 4km road. It is was reported that Zinara donated $170 000 to assist in the resurfacing of the road. When the project was complete, the council held an opening ceremony which Nduna allegedly interrupted. In the reports, Nduna was said to have hired rowdy youths and a loud PA system and took over the event from the council, whom he accused of corruption. The youths chanted songs of praise to Zanu PF and sang insulting songs against MDC, the party where the mayor of Chegutu was from. Eventually, the Mayor left the event and Nduna allegedly took over and threatened those who support MDC.
This road was not constructed by this MDC-T council; it was fixed by our Zanu PF government though Zinara,” he said. If you are a civil servant, you have to toe the line, if you don’t, President Robert Mugabe will uproot you through me,” Nduna said. [4]
References
- ↑ LISTEN: Dexter Nduna Apologises For Boasting About Killing Countless Number Of People, Pindula News, Published: 12 Feb 2019, Retrieved: 13 Feb 2019
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Fortious Nhambura, Dexter Nduna: Man on a mission, Herald, published: July 7, 2013, retrieved: August 17, 2016
- ↑ Tourism Players lash at 'lying' legislator Nduna, , Published:26 October 2017 , Retrieved: 18 December 2017
- ↑ Blessed Mhlaga (May 25, 2017). "Nduna hijacks council programme = Newsday". Retrieved October 18, 2017.