Dhafu real name Cathy Chapungu is a Zimbabwean comedian known for her social media skits written by Naiza Boom.

Background

Dhafu comes from family of three and stays in Chitungwiza.[1]

Real Name

Cathy Chapungu[1]

Husband

In an interview with The Herald, Dhafu said she was married but did not reveal the name of her husband.[1]

Children

She has three children.[2]

Education

Cathy Chapungu attended primary school at Chinemberi Primary School before going to Seke 2 High.[1]

Career

She started pursuing acting in 2018 after she was approached by Naiza Boom during a cameo appearance in a music video he was shooting.[2] She became famous for appearing in skits written by Naiza Boom featuring Jatiwero, Empress Vovo, Nozihlobo Moyo as Senzeni, Takunda Claude Nyakauru as Jedza, Wayne Mugoti as Dhimba, Myron Kudakwashe Muskwe as Ozemwa, Tilda Chingombe as Tilda, Anyway Muzira as Netsai and Shyline Chalimba as Paida.[1]

