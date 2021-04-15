Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Dhafu"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Dhafu''' real name '''Cathy Chapungu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] comedian known for her social media skits written by [[Naiza Boom]].
+
[[File:Dhafu.jpg|thumb|Cathy "Dhafu" Chapungu]] '''Dhafu''' real name '''Cathy Chapungu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] comedian known for her social media skits written by [[Naiza Boom]].
  
 
==Background==
 
==Background==
Line 42: Line 42:
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
|title= Dhafu (Comedian) Biography: Real Name, Husband, Education, Career, Videos -Pindula
+
|title= Dhafu (Comedian) Biography: Real Name, Husband, Children, Education, Career, Videos -Pindula
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Dhafu, Dhafu real name, Dhafu husband, Dhafu Education
 
|keywords= Dhafu, Dhafu real name, Dhafu husband, Dhafu Education
 
|description= Dhafu real name Cathy Chapungu is a Zimbabwean comedian known for her social media skits written by Naiza Boom.
 
|description= Dhafu real name Cathy Chapungu is a Zimbabwean comedian known for her social media skits written by Naiza Boom.
|image=  
+
|image= Dhafu.jpg
 
|image_alt=  
 
|image_alt=  
 
}}
 
}}
  
 
[[Category:Comedians]]
 
[[Category:Comedians]]

Latest revision as of 19:55, 15 April 2021

Cathy "Dhafu" Chapungu

Dhafu real name Cathy Chapungu is a Zimbabwean comedian known for her social media skits written by Naiza Boom.

Background

Dhafu comes from family of three and stays in Chitungwiza.[1]

Real Name

Cathy Chapungu[1]

Husband

In an interview with The Herald, Dhafu said she was married but did not reveal the name of her husband.[1]

Children

She has three children.[2]

Education

Cathy Chapungu attended primary school at Chinemberi Primary School before going to Seke 2 High.[1]

Career

She started pursuing acting in 2018 after she was approached by Naiza Boom during a cameo appearance in a music video he was shooting.[2] She became famous for appearing in skits written by Naiza Boom featuring Jatiwero, Empress Vovo, Nozihlobo Moyo as Senzeni, Takunda Claude Nyakauru as Jedza, Wayne Mugoti as Dhimba, Myron Kudakwashe Muskwe as Ozemwa, Tilda Chingombe as Tilda, Anyway Muzira as Netsai and Shyline Chalimba as Paida.[1]

Videos

GOMBA RENJUZU NDAZORIONA (ZIM COMEDY
CHANDACHIKWIRIRA ZIM COMEDY
VIMBISO EPISODE 6 (OLD XOOL MOVIE )LAST EPISODE
NHASI HANDISU KUFARA
YAPINDA MARI YEKUBASA ZIM COMEDY


References

  1. 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Tafadzwa Zimoyo , Dhafu ready to conquer television, The Herald, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 14, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 Kennedy Nyavaya, Reality check for Dhafu, The Standard, Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: April 15, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Dhafu&oldid=102078"