Difference between revisions of "Dhafu"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
[[File:Dhafu.jpg|thumb|Cathy "Dhafu" Chapungu]] '''Dhafu''' real name '''Cathy Chapungu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] comedian known for her social media skits written by [[Naiza Boom]].
|+
[[File:Dhafu.jpg|thumb|Cathy "Dhafu" Chapungu]] '''Dhafu''' real name '''Cathy Chapungu''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] comedian known for her social media skits written by [[Naiza Boom]].
==Background==
==Background==
Latest revision as of 19:28, 1 June 2021
Dhafu real name Cathy Chapungu is a Zimbabwean comedian known for her social media and YouTube skits written by Naiza Boom.
Background
Dhafu comes from family of three and stays in Chitungwiza.[1]
Real Name
Cathy Chapungu[1]
Husband
In an interview with The Herald, Dhafu said she was married but did not reveal the name of her husband.[1]
Children
She has three children.[2]
Education
Cathy Chapungu attended primary school at Chinemberi Primary School before going to Seke 2 High.[1]
Career
She started pursuing acting in 2018 after she was approached by Naiza Boom during a cameo appearance in a music video he was shooting.[2] She became famous for appearing in skits written by Naiza Boom featuring Jatiwero, Empress Vovo, Nozihlobo Moyo as Senzeni, Takunda Claude Nyakauru as Jedza, Wayne Mugoti as Dhimba, Myron Kudakwashe Muskwe as Ozemwa, Tilda Chingombe as Tilda, Anyway Muzira as Netsai and Shyline Chalimba as Paida.[1]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 1.2 1.3 1.4 Tafadzwa Zimoyo , Dhafu ready to conquer television, The Herald, Published: January 25, 2021, Retrieved: April 14, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Kennedy Nyavaya, Reality check for Dhafu, The Standard, Published: March 14, 2021, Retrieved: April 15, 2021