She started pursuing acting in 2018 after she was approached by Naiza Boom during a cameo appearance in a music video he was shooting.<ref name="S"/> She became famous for appearing in skits written by Naiza Boom featuring [[Jatiwero]], [[Empress Vovo]], [[Nozihlobo Moyo]] as Senzeni, [[Takunda Claude Nyakauru]] as Jedza, [[Wayne Mugoti]] as Dhimba, [[Myron Kudakwashe Muskwe]] as Ozemwa, [[Tilda Chingombe]] as Tilda, [[Anyway Muzira]] as Netsai and [[Shyline Chalimba]] as Paida.<ref name="H"/>
==Videos==
Latest revision as of 12:43, 2 June 2021
Dhafu real name Cathy Chapungu is a Zimbabwean comedian known for her social media and YouTube skits written by Naiza Boom.
Background
Dhafu comes from family of three and stays in Chitungwiza.[1]
Real Name
Cathy Chapungu[1]
Husband
In an interview with The Herald, Dhafu said she was married but did not reveal the name of her husband.[1]
Children
She has three children.[2]
Education
Cathy Chapungu attended primary school at Chinemberi Primary School before going to Seke 2 High.[1]
Career
She started pursuing acting in 2018 after she was approached by Naiza Boom during a cameo appearance in a music video he was shooting.[2] She became famous for appearing in skits written by Naiza Boom featuring Jatiwero, Empress Vovo, Nozihlobo Moyo as Senzeni, Takunda Claude Nyakauru as Jedza, Wayne Mugoti as Dhimba, Myron Kudakwashe Muskwe as Ozemwa, Tilda Chingombe as Tilda, Anyway Muzira as Netsai and Shyline Chalimba as Paida.[1]
Dhafu vs Gonyeti
Dhafu and Gonyeti engaged in a war of words via skits and battled it out in a boxing ring for charity on the 26th of March 2021. The two comedians fought to raise money for charity to help underprivileged girls.[3]
Videos
References
