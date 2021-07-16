Difference between revisions of "Dhyaan Kumar"
Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.
Career
Modelling
Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018.[1]
He has won the following titles:
- Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
- Mr OK Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018)
- Most Promising Male Model (2016)
- Most Talented Male (2018)
- Best Actor Male (2020)[2]
He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:
- Econet Sasai
- Econet Cassava
- Adore Clothing
- Jan Jam Men's Wear
- RHI Media[2]
Music
In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:
Films
- 206 Bones
- State of Malambia
- Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)
- Displacement Code Insurgency
- Human Trafficking
- Sunshine City (series)
- In Gods Image (Christian series)
Pictures
