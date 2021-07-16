Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Dhyaan Kumar"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "thumb|Dhyaan Kumar '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician. ==Career== ===Modelling=== Dh...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 07:15, 16 July 2021

Dhyaan Kumar

Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.

Career

Modelling

Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018.[1]

He has won the following titles:

  • Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
  • Mr OK Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018)
  • Most Promising Male Model (2016)
  • Most Talented Male (2018)
  • Best Actor Male (2020)[2]

He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:

  • Econet Sasai
  • Econet Cassava
  • Adore Clothing
  • Jan Jam Men's Wear
  • RHI Media[2]

Music

In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:

Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again


Films

  • 206 Bones
  • State of Malambia
  • Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)
  • Displacement Code Insurgency
  • Human Trafficking
  • Sunshine City (series)
  • In Gods Image (Christian series)

Pictures

  • Dhyaan Kumar

  • Dhyaan Kumar wearing formal wear

  • Dhyaan Kumar aka Don Savania

  • Dhyaan Kumar holding his chin

  • Dhyaan Kumar leaning on a palm tree

References

  1. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Male model cries out for equality, The Herald, Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
  2. 2.0 2.1 MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA, Fashion Inspirations, Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Dhyaan_Kumar&oldid=108219"