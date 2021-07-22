Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Dhyaan Kumar"

Page Discussion
 
Line 1: Line 1:
 
[[File:Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|thumb|Dhyaan Kumar]] '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, actor and musician.
 
[[File:Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|thumb|Dhyaan Kumar]] '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, actor and musician.
 +
 +
==Background==
 +
 +
Kumar was born in [[Zimbabwe]].
 +
 +
===Age===
 +
 +
Dhyaan Kumar was born in 1991.<ref name="HeraldZ">Africa Moyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ngwazi-spices-sungura-with-oriental-flavour/ Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour], ''The Herald'', Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021</ref>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
 +
 +
He has a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.<ref name="HeraldZ"/>
  
 
===Modelling===
 
===Modelling===
Line 28: Line 38:
  
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CZW8YcAA||| Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again|}}
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CZW8YcAA||| Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again|}}
 
  
 
==Films==
 
==Films==

Latest revision as of 14:44, 22 July 2021

Dhyaan Kumar

Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.

Background

Kumar was born in Zimbabwe.

Age

Dhyaan Kumar was born in 1991.[1]

Career

He has a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.[1]

Modelling

Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018.[2]

He has won the following titles:

  • Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
  • Mr OK Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018)
  • Most Promising Male Model (2016)
  • Most Talented Male (2018)
  • Best Actor Male (2020)[3]

He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:

  • Econet Sasai
  • Econet Cassava
  • Adore Clothing
  • Jan Jam Men's Wear
  • RHI Media[3]

Music

In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:

Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again

Films

  • 206 Bones
  • State of Malambia
  • Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)
  • Displacement Code Insurgency
  • Human Trafficking
  • Sunshine City (series)
  • In Gods Image (Christian series)

Pictures

  • Dhyaan Kumar

  • Dhyaan Kumar wearing formal wear

  • Dhyaan Kumar aka Don Savania

  • Dhyaan Kumar holding his chin

  • Dhyaan Kumar leaning on a palm tree

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Africa Moyo, Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour, The Herald, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021
  2. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Male model cries out for equality, The Herald, Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA, Fashion Inspirations, Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Dhyaan_Kumar&oldid=108609"