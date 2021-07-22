Difference between revisions of "Dhyaan Kumar"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→Career)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
[[File:Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|thumb|Dhyaan Kumar]] '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, actor and musician.
[[File:Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|thumb|Dhyaan Kumar]] '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, actor and musician.
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Career==
==Career==
|+
|+
===Modelling===
===Modelling===
|Line 28:
|Line 38:
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CZW8YcAA||| Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again|}}
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CZW8YcAA||| Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again|}}
|−
==Films==
==Films==
Latest revision as of 14:44, 22 July 2021
Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.
Background
Kumar was born in Zimbabwe.
Age
Dhyaan Kumar was born in 1991.[1]
Career
He has a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.[1]
Modelling
Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018.[2]
He has won the following titles:
- Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
- Mr OK Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018)
- Most Promising Male Model (2016)
- Most Talented Male (2018)
- Best Actor Male (2020)[3]
He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:
- Econet Sasai
- Econet Cassava
- Adore Clothing
- Jan Jam Men's Wear
- RHI Media[3]
Music
In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:
Films
- 206 Bones
- State of Malambia
- Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)
- Displacement Code Insurgency
- Human Trafficking
- Sunshine City (series)
- In Gods Image (Christian series)
Pictures
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Africa Moyo, Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour, The Herald, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Male model cries out for equality, The Herald, Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA, Fashion Inspirations, Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021