Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Dhyaan Kumar"

Page Discussion
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
 
[[File:Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|thumb|Dhyaan Kumar]] '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, actor and musician.
 
[[File:Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|thumb|Dhyaan Kumar]] '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, actor and musician.
  
==Background==
+
==Personal Details==
 +
'''Born''': '''1991''', in [[Zimbabwe]].<br/>
 +
<ref name="HeraldZ">Africa Moyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ngwazi-spices-sungura-with-oriental-flavour/ Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour], ''The Herald'', Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021</ref>
  
Kumar was born in [[Zimbabwe]].
+
==School / Education==
 +
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.  
  
===Age===
+
==Service/Career==
 
+
He had a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.<ref name="HeraldZ"/>
Dhyaan Kumar was born in 1991.<ref name="HeraldZ">Africa Moyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ngwazi-spices-sungura-with-oriental-flavour/ Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour], ''The Herald'', Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021</ref>
+
From '''2022''', he was self-employed and ran his own business.
 
 
==Career==
 
 
 
He has a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.<ref name="HeraldZ"/>
 
  
 
===Modelling===
 
===Modelling===
 
+
'''Dhyaan Kumar''' has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. <ref name="H">Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/male-model-cries-out-for-equality/ Male model cries out for equality], ''The Herald'', Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>
Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018.<ref name="H">Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/male-model-cries-out-for-equality/ Male model cries out for equality], ''The Herald'', Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>
 
  
 
He has won the following titles:
 
He has won the following titles:
 +
* Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
 +
* Mr. Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018).
 +
* Most Promising Male Model (2016)
 +
* Most Talented Male (2018)
 +
* Best Actor Male (2020) <ref name="FI">[https://fashionsinspirations.fashion.blog/2021/06/02/model-of-the-month-dhyaan-kumar-savania/ MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA], ''Fashion Inspirations'', Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>
  
*Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
+
He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:  
*Mr OK Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018)
+
* Econet Sasai
*Most Promising Male Model (2016)
+
* Econet Cassava
*Most Talented Male (2018)
+
* Adore Clothing
*Best Actor Male (2020)<ref name="FI">[https://fashionsinspirations.fashion.blog/2021/06/02/model-of-the-month-dhyaan-kumar-savania/ MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA], ''Fashion Inspirations'', Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>
+
* Jan Jam Men's Wear
 
+
* RHI Media <ref name="FI"/>
He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:
 
 
 
*Econet Sasai
 
*Econet Cassava
 
*Adore Clothing
 
*Jan Jam Men's Wear
 
*RHI Media<ref name="FI"/>
 
  
 
===Music===
 
===Music===
 
+
In '''2021''', '''Dhyaan Kumar''' was featured on [[Mark Ngwazi]]'s song ''The Same Again''. Watch the video of the song below:
In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on [[Mark Ngwazi]]'s song ''The Same Again''. Watch the video of the song below:
 
 
 
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CZW8YcAA||| Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again|}}
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CZW8YcAA||| Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again|}}
  
==Films==
+
===Films===
 
+
* ''206 Bones''
*''206 Bones''
+
* ''State of Malambia''
*''State of Malambia''
+
* ''Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers'' (Documentary)
*''Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers'' (Documentary)
+
* ''Displacement Code Insurgency''
*''Displacement Code Insurgency''
+
* ''Human Trafficking''
*''Human Trafficking''
+
* ''Sunshine City'' (series)
*''Sunshine City'' (series)
+
* ''In Gods Image'' (Christian series)
*''In Gods Image'' (Christian series)
 
 
 
==Pictures==
 
  
 +
===Pictures===
 
<gallery>
 
<gallery>
 
Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|Dhyaan Kumar
 
Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|Dhyaan Kumar
Line 58: Line 50:
 
Dhyaan Don Savania Kumar.jpg|Dhyaan Kumar leaning on a palm tree
 
Dhyaan Don Savania Kumar.jpg|Dhyaan Kumar leaning on a palm tree
 
</gallery>
 
</gallery>
 +
 +
==Events==
 +
 +
==Further Reading==
  
 
==References==
 
==References==

Latest revision as of 09:28, 16 June 2022

Dhyaan Kumar

Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.

Personal Details

Born: 1991, in Zimbabwe.
[1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

He had a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.[1] From 2022, he was self-employed and ran his own business.

Modelling

Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. [2]

He has won the following titles:

  • Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
  • Mr. Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018).
  • Most Promising Male Model (2016)
  • Most Talented Male (2018)
  • Best Actor Male (2020) [3]

He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:

  • Econet Sasai
  • Econet Cassava
  • Adore Clothing
  • Jan Jam Men's Wear
  • RHI Media [3]

Music

In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:

Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again

Films

  • 206 Bones
  • State of Malambia
  • Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)
  • Displacement Code Insurgency
  • Human Trafficking
  • Sunshine City (series)
  • In Gods Image (Christian series)

Pictures

  • Dhyaan Kumar

  • Dhyaan Kumar wearing formal wear

  • Dhyaan Kumar aka Don Savania

  • Dhyaan Kumar holding his chin

  • Dhyaan Kumar leaning on a palm tree

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Africa Moyo, Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour, The Herald, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021
  2. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Male model cries out for equality, The Herald, Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA, Fashion Inspirations, Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Dhyaan_Kumar&oldid=118454"