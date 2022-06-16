Difference between revisions of "Dhyaan Kumar"
[[File:Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|thumb|Dhyaan Kumar]] '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, actor and musician.
[[File:Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|thumb|Dhyaan Kumar]] '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, actor and musician.
He a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.<ref name="HeraldZ"/>
===Modelling===
===Modelling===
Dhyaan Kumarhas won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. <ref name="H">Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/male-model-cries-out-for-equality/ Male model cries out for equality], ''The Herald'', Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>
Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018.<ref name="H">Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/male-model-cries-out-for-equality/ Male model cries out for equality], ''The Herald'', Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>
He has won the following titles:
He has won the following titles:
He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:
* Econet Sasai
* Econet Cassava
* Adore Clothing
* Jan Jam Men's Wear
* RHI Media <ref name="FI"/>
===Music===
===Music===
In 2021, Dhyaan Kumarwas featured on [[Mark Ngwazi]]'s song ''The Same Again''. Watch the video of the song below:
In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on [[Mark Ngwazi]]'s song ''The Same Again''. Watch the video of the song below:
==Films==
==Films==
* ''206 Bones''
* ''State of Malambia''
* ''Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers'' (Documentary)
* ''Displacement Code Insurgency''
* ''Human Trafficking''
* ''Sunshine City'' (series)
* ''In Gods Image'' (Christian series)
<gallery>
<gallery>
Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|Dhyaan Kumar
Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|Dhyaan Kumar
Dhyaan Don Savania Kumar.jpg|Dhyaan Kumar leaning on a palm tree
Dhyaan Don Savania Kumar.jpg|Dhyaan Kumar leaning on a palm tree
</gallery>
</gallery>
==References==
==References==
Latest revision as of 09:28, 16 June 2022
Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.
Personal Details
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
He had a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.[1] From 2022, he was self-employed and ran his own business.
Modelling
Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. [2]
He has won the following titles:
- Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
- Mr. Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018).
- Most Promising Male Model (2016)
- Most Talented Male (2018)
- Best Actor Male (2020) [3]
He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:
- Econet Sasai
- Econet Cassava
- Adore Clothing
- Jan Jam Men's Wear
- RHI Media [3]
Music
In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:
Films
- 206 Bones
- State of Malambia
- Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)
- Displacement Code Insurgency
- Human Trafficking
- Sunshine City (series)
- In Gods Image (Christian series)
Pictures
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Africa Moyo, Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour, The Herald, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Male model cries out for equality, The Herald, Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA, Fashion Inspirations, Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021