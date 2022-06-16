{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CZW8YcAA||| Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again|}}

{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CZW8YcAA||| Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again|}}

In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on [[Mark Ngwazi]]'s song ''The Same Again''. Watch the video of the song below:

In ''' 2021 ''' , ''' Dhyaan Kumar ''' was featured on [[Mark Ngwazi]]'s song ''The Same Again''. Watch the video of the song below:

He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:

*Best Actor Male (2020)<ref name="FI">[https://fashionsinspirations.fashion.blog/2021/06/02/model-of-the-month-dhyaan-kumar-savania/ MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA], ''Fashion Inspirations'', Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:

* Best Actor Male (2020) <ref name="FI">[https://fashionsinspirations.fashion.blog/2021/06/02/model-of-the-month-dhyaan-kumar-savania/ MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA], ''Fashion Inspirations'', Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

He has won the following titles:

He has won the following titles:

Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018.<ref name="H">Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/male-model-cries-out-for-equality/ Male model cries out for equality], ''The Herald'', Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

''' Dhyaan Kumar ''' has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. <ref name="H">Tafadzwa Zimoyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/male-model-cries-out-for-equality/ Male model cries out for equality], ''The Herald'', Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021</ref>

He has a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.<ref name="HeraldZ"/>

From '''2022''', he was self-employed and ran his own business.

Dhyaan Kumar was born in 1991.<ref name="HeraldZ">Africa Moyo, [https://www.herald.co.zw/ngwazi-spices-sungura-with-oriental-flavour / Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour], ''The Herald'', Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021</ref>

He had a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.<ref name="HeraldZ"/>

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education .

[[File:Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|thumb|Dhyaan Kumar]] '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, actor and musician.

[[File:Dhyaan Kumar.jpg|thumb|Dhyaan Kumar]] '''Dhyaan Kumar''' also known as '''Don Savania''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] model, actor and musician.

Dhyaan Kumar

Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.

Personal Details

Born: 1991, in Zimbabwe.

[1]

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

He had a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare.[1] From 2022, he was self-employed and ran his own business.

Modelling

Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. [2]

He has won the following titles:

Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)

Mr. Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018).

Most Promising Male Model (2016)

Most Talented Male (2018)

Best Actor Male (2020) [3]

He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:

Econet Sasai

Econet Cassava

Adore Clothing

Jan Jam Men's Wear

RHI Media [3]

Music

In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:

Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again

Films

206 Bones

State of Malambia

Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)

(Documentary) Displacement Code Insurgency

Human Trafficking

Sunshine City (series)

(series) In Gods Image (Christian series)

Pictures

Dhyaan Kumar

Dhyaan Kumar wearing formal wear

Dhyaan Kumar aka Don Savania

Dhyaan Kumar holding his chin

Dhyaan Kumar leaning on a palm tree

Events

Further Reading