Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Dhyaan Kumar"

Page Discussion
Line 7: Line 7:
 
==School / Education==
 
==School / Education==
 
Primary: Highveld Primary [[Rusape]]. <br/>
 
Primary: Highveld Primary [[Rusape]]. <br/>
Secondary: High School Peterhouse Boys [[Marondera]] <br/>
+
Secondary: High School [[Peterhouse Boys]], [[Marondera]] <br/>
 
Hillcrest College (Mutare)
 
Hillcrest College (Mutare)
  

Revision as of 09:03, 20 June 2022

Dhyaan Kumar

Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.

Personal Details

Born: 1991, in Zimbabwe.
[1]

School / Education

Primary: Highveld Primary Rusape.
Secondary: High School Peterhouse Boys, Marondera
Hillcrest College (Mutare)

Service/Career

He had a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare. [1] From 2022, he was self-employed and ran his own business.

Modelling

Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. [2]

He has won the following titles:

  • Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
  • Mr. Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018).
  • Most Promising Male Model (2016)
  • Most Talented Male (2018)
  • Best Actor Male (2020) [3]

He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:

  • Econet Sasai
  • Econet Cassava
  • Adore Clothing
  • Jan Jam Men's Wear
  • RHI Media [3]

Music

In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:

Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again

Films

  • 206 Bones
  • State of Malambia
  • Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)
  • Displacement Code Insurgency
  • Human Trafficking
  • Sunshine City (series)
  • In Gods Image (Christian series)

Pictures

  • Dhyaan Kumar

  • Dhyaan Kumar wearing formal wear

  • Dhyaan Kumar aka Don Savania

  • Dhyaan Kumar holding his chin

  • Dhyaan Kumar leaning on a palm tree

Events

Further Reading

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Africa Moyo, Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour, The Herald, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021
  2. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Male model cries out for equality, The Herald, Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA, Fashion Inspirations, Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Dhyaan_Kumar&oldid=118479"