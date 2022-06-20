Difference between revisions of "Dhyaan Kumar"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 7:
|Line 7:
==School / Education==
==School / Education==
Primary: Highveld Primary [[Rusape]]. <br/>
Primary: Highveld Primary [[Rusape]]. <br/>
|−
Secondary: High School [[Peterhouse Boys]], [[Marondera]] <br/>
|+
Secondary: High School [[Peterhouse Boys]], [[Marondera]]<br/>
|−
Hillcrest College
|+
Hillcrest CollegeMutare
==Service/Career==
==Service/Career==
Latest revision as of 09:06, 20 June 2022
Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.
Personal Details
School / Education
Primary: Highveld Primary Rusape.
Secondary: High School Peterhouse Boys, Marondera.
Hillcrest College, Mutare.
Service/Career
He had a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare. [1] From 2022, he was self-employed and ran his own business.
Modelling
Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. [2]
He has won the following titles:
- Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
- Mr. Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018).
- Most Promising Male Model (2016)
- Most Talented Male (2018)
- Best Actor Male (2020) [3]
He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:
- Econet Sasai
- Econet Cassava
- Adore Clothing
- Jan Jam Men's Wear
- RHI Media [3]
Music
In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:
Films
- 206 Bones
- State of Malambia
- Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)
- Displacement Code Insurgency
- Human Trafficking
- Sunshine City (series)
- In Gods Image (Christian series)
Pictures
Events
Further Reading
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Africa Moyo, Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour, The Herald, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Male model cries out for equality, The Herald, Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA, Fashion Inspirations, Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021