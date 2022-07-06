Pindula

In '''2021''', '''Dhyaan Kumar''' was featured on [[Mark Ngwazi]]'s song ''The Same Again''. Watch the video of the song below:
 
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CZW8YcAA||| Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again|}}
In '''2022''', he released "Baby Girl", below:
[https://www.facebook.com/dhyaankumar8]
Dhyaan Kumar - Baby Girl [Official Music Video]
  
 
===Films===
Line 56: Line 60:
  
 
==Further Reading==
''Kumar’s social life outside his many artistic jackets'': [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2022/06/kumars-social-life-outside-his-many-artistic-jackets/] <br/>
''Why society frowns at male models'': [https://www.newsday.co.zw/2022/06/why-society-frowns-at-male-models/]
  
 
==References==

Dhyaan Kumar

Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.

Personal Details

Born: 1991, in Zimbabwe.
[1]

School / Education

Primary: Highveld Primary Rusape.
Secondary: High School Peterhouse Boys, Marondera.
Hillcrest College, Mutare.

Service/Career

He had a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare. [1] From 2022, he was self-employed and ran his own business.

Modelling

Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. [2]

He has won the following titles:

  • Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
  • Mr. Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018).
  • Most Promising Male Model (2016)
  • Most Talented Male (2018)
  • Best Actor Male (2020) [3]

He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:

  • Econet Sasai
  • Econet Cassava
  • Adore Clothing
  • Jan Jam Men's Wear
  • RHI Media [3]

Music

In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:

Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again

In 2022, he released "Baby Girl", below: [1] Dhyaan Kumar - Baby Girl [Official Music Video]

Films

  • 206 Bones
  • State of Malambia
  • Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)
  • Displacement Code Insurgency
  • Human Trafficking
  • Sunshine City (series)
  • In Gods Image (Christian series)

Further Reading

Kumar’s social life outside his many artistic jackets: [2]
Why society frowns at male models: [3]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Africa Moyo, Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour, The Herald, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021
  2. Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Male model cries out for equality, The Herald, Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA, Fashion Inspirations, Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
