In '''2021''', '''Dhyaan Kumar''' was featured on [[Mark Ngwazi]]'s song ''The Same Again''. Watch the video of the song below:
{{#ev:youtube|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ds7CZW8YcAA||| Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again|}}
===Films===
===Films===
==Further Reading==
==References==
Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.
Personal Details
School / Education
Primary: Highveld Primary Rusape.
Secondary: High School Peterhouse Boys, Marondera.
Hillcrest College, Mutare.
Service/Career
He had a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare. [1] From 2022, he was self-employed and ran his own business.
Modelling
Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. [2]
He has won the following titles:
- Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)
- Mr. Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018).
- Most Promising Male Model (2016)
- Most Talented Male (2018)
- Best Actor Male (2020) [3]
He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:
- Econet Sasai
- Econet Cassava
- Adore Clothing
- Jan Jam Men's Wear
- RHI Media [3]
Music
In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:
In 2022, he released "Baby Girl", below: [1] Dhyaan Kumar - Baby Girl [Official Music Video]
Films
- 206 Bones
- State of Malambia
- Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)
- Displacement Code Insurgency
- Human Trafficking
- Sunshine City (series)
- In Gods Image (Christian series)
Pictures
Events
Further Reading
Kumar’s social life outside his many artistic jackets: [2]
Why society frowns at male models: [3]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Africa Moyo, Ngwazi spices sungura with oriental flavour, The Herald, Published: July 21, 2021, Retrieved: July 22, 2021
- ↑ Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Male model cries out for equality, The Herald, Published: February 7, 2019, Retrieved: July 16, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 MODEL OF THE MONTH DHYAAN KUMAR SAVANIA, Fashion Inspirations, Published: June 2, 2021, Retrieved: July 16, 2021