Dhyaan Kumar

Dhyaan Kumar also known as Don Savania is a Zimbabwean model, actor and musician.

Personal Details

Born: 1991, in Zimbabwe.

School / Education

Primary: Highveld Primary Rusape.

Secondary: High School Peterhouse Boys, Marondera.

Hillcrest College, Mutare.



Service/Career

He had a full-time job as general manager for MattressFurn based in Borrowdale, Harare. [1] From 2022, he was self-employed and ran his own business.

Modelling

Dhyaan Kumar has won many awards at the Zimbabwe Model Awards over the years. He was voted as Most Talented model in 2018. [2]

He has won the following titles:

Mr Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2016)

Mr. Zimbabwe 1st Runner up (2018).

Most Promising Male Model (2016)

Most Talented Male (2018)

Best Actor Male (2020) [3]

He has also modelled for the following brands and companies:

Econet Sasai

Econet Cassava

Adore Clothing

Jan Jam Men's Wear

RHI Media [3]

Music

In 2021, Dhyaan Kumar was featured on Mark Ngwazi's song The Same Again. Watch the video of the song below:

Mark Ngwazi Ft Dhyaan Kumar - The Same Again

In 2022, he released "Baby Girl", below: [1] Dhyaan Kumar - Baby Girl [Official Music Video]

Films

206 Bones

State of Malambia

Rapid Contact Shadow & Whispers (Documentary)

(Documentary) Displacement Code Insurgency

Human Trafficking

Sunshine City (series)

(series) In Gods Image (Christian series)

Pictures

Dhyaan Kumar

Dhyaan Kumar wearing formal wear

Dhyaan Kumar aka Don Savania

Dhyaan Kumar holding his chin

Dhyaan Kumar leaning on a palm tree

Events

Further Reading

Kumar’s social life outside his many artistic jackets: [2]

Why society frowns at male models: [3]

Aug 2022 collaboration with Sungano: [4]

