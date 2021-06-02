Pindula

Diamond Boyz

Diamond Boyz is a Zimbabwean music duo made up of DBoi and Sparxx.

Members

Diamond Boyz is made up of Dangamvura-born siblings. DBoi's real name is Desmond Gopo and whilst Sparxx's real name is Dereck Gopo.[1]

Career

The duo became known after they released their single Energy in 2014.[1]


Discography

Singles

  • Energy (2014)
  • Dhukeke (Do Care) ft Nutty O (2018)

Videos

Kudakwaske - Diamond Boyz featuring Ndinonzi DJ Mel
Diamond Boyz featuring Oskid - Number Nine ( Official Video)
Dhukeke (Do Care) - Diamond Boyz featuring Nutty O
Diamond Boyz - Get Up & Rise
DIAMOND BOYZ - WYN AND GO DOWN (OFFICIAL VIDEO)

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Sindiso Dube, Diamond Boyz ‘invade’ Military Touch, The Standard, Published: September 23, 2018, Retrieved: June 2, 2021
