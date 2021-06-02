Difference between revisions of "Diamond Boyz"
Diamond Boyz is a Zimbabwean music duo made up of DBoi and Sparxx.
Members
Diamond Boyz is made up of Dangamvura-born siblings. DBoi's real name is Desmond Gopo and whilst Sparxx's real name is Dereck Gopo.[1]
Career
The duo became known after they released their single Energy in 2014.[1]
Discography
Singles
- Energy (2014)
- Chakalaka ft Jah Prayzah (2017)
- Dhukeke (Do Care) ft Nutty O (2018)
- Kudakwashe ft Ndinonzi DJ Mel (2021)
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sindiso Dube, Diamond Boyz ‘invade’ Military Touch, The Standard, Published: September 23, 2018, Retrieved: June 2, 2021