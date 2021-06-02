Diamond Boyz

Diamond Boyz is a Zimbabwean music duo made up of DBoi and Sparxx.

Members

Diamond Boyz is made up of Dangamvura-born siblings. DBoi's real name is Desmond Gopo and whilst Sparxx's real name is Dereck Gopo.[1]

Career

The duo became known after they released their single Energy in 2014.[1]





Discography

Singles

Energy (2014)

Chakalaka ft Jah Prayzah (2017)

Dhukeke (Do Care) ft Nutty O (2018)

Kudakwashe ft Ndinonzi DJ Mel (2021)

Videos

Kudakwaske - Diamond Boyz featuring Ndinonzi DJ Mel

Diamond Boyz featuring Oskid - Number Nine ( Official Video)

Dhukeke (Do Care) - Diamond Boyz featuring Nutty O

Diamond Boyz - Get Up & Rise

DIAMOND BOYZ - WYN AND GO DOWN (OFFICIAL VIDEO)