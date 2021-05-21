Difference between revisions of "Diana's Vow"

Rowland Fothergill, the editor of Monuments of Southern Rhodesia published in 1953, considered the panel an outstanding example of the 'social-ceremonial' type of painting, the central recumbent figure surrounded by persons wearing masks of hideous and awe-inspiring shapes.

This magnificent frieze has attracted more speculation and controversy than any other in Zimbabwe. The late Professor Leo Frobenius, who made an exhaustive study of Zimbabwean rock paintings in about 1929, considered this scene to represent the preparations for the burial of a King with the surrounding figures representing attendants and sacrificial offerings. Rowland Fothergill, the editor of Monuments of Southern Rhodesia published in 1953, considered the panel an outstanding example of the 'social-ceremonial' type of painting, the central recumbent figure surrounded by persons wearing masks of hideous and awe-inspiring shapes.