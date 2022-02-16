In July 2018, Dickson Chawareerwa was elected to Ward 20 Mutare RDC, for Zanu PF with 1345 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 20 Mutare RDC with 1345 votes, beating Garikayi Zimunya of MDC Alliance with532 votes and Speech Zimunya, independent with 156 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

