'''2018''' – elected to Ward 20 [[Mutare RDC]] with 1345 votes, beating [[Garikayi Zimunya]] of MDC Alliance with 532 votes and [[Speech Zimunya]], independent with 156 votes. <ref name="Election Notice"> [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], ''The Herald & Chronicle'', Published: 30 August 2018''</ref>

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

Events

Further Reading

