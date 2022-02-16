Difference between revisions of "Dickson Chawareerwa"
Latest revision as of 06:12, 16 February 2022
In July 2018, Dickson Chawareerwa was elected to Ward 20 Mutare RDC, for Zanu PF with 1345 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 20 Mutare RDC with 1345 votes, beating Garikayi Zimunya of MDC Alliance with 532 votes and Speech Zimunya, independent with 156 votes. [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 20 January 2022