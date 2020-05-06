Difference between revisions of "Dickson Chindova"

In July 2018, Dickson Chindova was elected to Ward 13 Manyame RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 546 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 13 Manyame RDC with 546 votes, beating Munyaradzi Nhira, indepdent with 423 votes and Tinei Chari of MDC-Alliance with 344 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]