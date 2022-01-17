Dickson Dzora

Dickson Dzora is a Zimbabwean politician. He was a member of the Zimbabwe National Army and upon retirement, he was a Major General.

Career

Dickson Dzora was Zanu-PF director of administration. From 2018 to 2021, Dzora was the chairperson of the technical committees that organised Zanu PF's Annual People’s Conferences.[1][2]

Dismissal

He was fired by Emmerson Mnangagwa for allegedly conniving with some officials to corruptly engage a private company to print thousands of ballot papers for ZANU-PF’s provincial polls. Dzora was fired soon after the politburo meeting held on 15 January 2022.

He was investigated by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) for allegedly engaging a company called VGP Technologies which in turn subcontracted Lightpress to print the ballot papers. This proved that VGP Technologies was inept.

The CIO investigations reportedly red-flagged Dzora, who was allegedly working with other party bigwigs and employees, including one identified as Munyaradzi Katsande who was in the ICT department.

Katsande was reportedly fired after he allegedly siphoned thousands of dollars from the party.

ZANU-PF Secretary for security Lovemore Matuke engaged the CIO to investigate why the party subcontracted the work which was usually done by its printing arm, Jongwe Printers.

The CIO found out that Jongwe Printers had the contract taken away from them well after it had completed printing the ballot papers and all necessary materials.[3][4][5]