Difference between revisions of "Dickson Muchero"

In July 2018, Dickson Muchero was elected to Ward 30 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 2868 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 30 Mazowe RDC with 2868 votes, beating Hardwork Matava of MDC Alliance with 177 votes. [1]
