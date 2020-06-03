Difference between revisions of "Didymus Nyamahumba"

In July 2018, Didymus Nyamahumba was elected to Ward 6 Nyanga RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 896 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 6 Nyanga RDC with 896 votes, beating Caspar Tambara of MDC-Alliance with 521 votes, David Chapatarongo, independent with 104 votes and Joseph Satambara of NPF with 30 voters. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]