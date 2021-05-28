DiepCity is a South African soapie that premiered on Mzansi Magic on Monday 5 April 2021 at 20h30. DeipCity replaced Isibaya.

Its working name was Diepsloot but it's been changed to DiepCity.

Synopsis

DiepCity centres around the trials, tribulations and exploits of Nokuthula "Nox" Jele, a small-time burglar and hustler played by Nozuko Ncayiyane who was known earlier in her career as Pretty Ncayiyane.

Nox and a rogue security guard named Elliot are involved in a robbery that goes tragically wrong.

Sibusiso who is Nox's bright straight-A student younger brother was fatally shot during a house robbery he was not supposed to be part of and Nox was arrested and spent time behind bars. The story begins after Nox is released from prison and returns to find her family.

Her family is still living in a shack and her mother Thandiwe continues to be a domestic worker. Nox's mother cannot forgive her for Sibusiso's death.

In addition to Nox's story, the show also explores the lives of three other young women who are interwined with Nox, all connected by the fact that they committed crimes in high school in order to make ends meet.





Cast

Nozuko Ncayiyane as Nokuthula "Nox" Jele

Mduduzi Mabaso as Elliot a rogue security guard and low-level gangster who was involved in a robbery with Nox which went tragically wrong.

Tshiamo Molobi as Nox's brother Sibusiso

Hamilton Dlamini as Nox's alcoholic father

Dawn Thandeka King as Nox's mother Thandiwe

Kgaogelo Monama as Lerato Theledi

Zikhona Bali as Asanda Ndungane

Nompumelelo Vilakazi] as Snenhlanhla ‘’Sne’’