Digby Nesbitt (left)

Digby Sean Nesbitt was a Zimbabwean businessman. He died on 19 August 2021 from a Covid-19 related ailment.

Background

Children

Digby Nesbitt left a son named Rory Nesbitt.[1]

Business Career

Nesbitt ran a number of thriving businesses including a chain of hotels among them N1 and Nesbitt Castle in Bulawayo. Digby Nesbitt who once owned Nesbitt Arms Hotel in Chiredzi, the first and best hospitality centre in the Lowveld then, saw his fortunes decline after the land reform programme.

Nesbitt Arms was sold to Pote Holdings owned by Clever Pote in 2021. Nesbitt owned many buildings in Chiredzi and Bulawayo and is said to have bought a hotel in Harare before his death.[1]

In 2004, Nesbitt lost money to Wicknell Chivayo resulting in him reporting the matter to the police and Chivayo's incarceration at Chikurubi Maximum Prison. Chivayo was handed a three-year jail term with labour after being convicted of theft by false pretences involving R837,000. He "unlawfully and with intent to steal" misrepresented to Digby Nesbitt that he had deposited R837,000 into Shane Peter Nesbitt's bank account in South Africa in exchange for Z$37,6 million. After receiving the Z$37,6 million, he neglected to deposit the Zimbabwe dollar equivalent.[2]

Death

Nesbitt died on 19 August 2021 at Mater Dei Hospital from a Covid-19 related ailment. Digby Nesbitt had been admitted to the medical facility for some time before his demise. His son confirmed his death. Nesbitt's son Rory confirmed his father had suffered lung failure and also tested positive for Covid-19.[1]