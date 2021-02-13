|description= Dimakatso Ratselane nèe Folotsi is a South African radio personality who works for Lesedi FM. In February 2021, her husband stabbed her multiple times and left her for dead in Mangaung in the Free State.

[[File:Dimakatso Ratselane.jpg|thumb|Dimakatso Ratselane]] '''Dimakatso Ratselane nèe Folotsi''' is a South African radio personality who works for Lesedi FM. In February 2021, her husband stabbed her multiple times and left her for dead in Mangaung in the Free State.

'''Dimakatso Ratselane nèe Folotsi''' is a South African radio personality who works for Lesedi FM. In February 2021, her husband stabbed her multiple times and left her for dead in Mangaung in the Free State.

Dimakatso Ratselane

Dimakatso Ratselane nèe Folotsi is a South African radio personality who works for Lesedi FM. In February 2021, her husband stabbed her multiple times and left her for dead in Mangaung in the Free State.

Attack

On 11 February 2021, she was tabbed her multiple times by her husband and left her for dead in Mangaung in the Free State. According to the police, the attacked happened during a quarrel the couple had while on their way to fetch their children.

Ratselane was fighting for her life at Pelonomi hospital after community members found her on the 11th of February 2021. Community members found Dimakatso in a critical condition near Bra-White's tavern around midnight. Her body was covered in blood, indicating that she suffered multiple stab wounds.

An attempted murder case was opened at the Kagisanong police station.[1]