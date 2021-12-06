Dingumuzi Phuti also known as DJ Phuti is a Zimbabwean politician and media personality. As a politician, he is a member of Zanu-PFand as a media personality he is a former National FM and ZTV producer/presenter. He is the current Deputy Minister of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

Background

He was born at Luveve Clinic in Bulawayo but was raised in Plumtree. He was born in a family of eight; four boys and four girls.

His father Setso died in 2005 and as of 2018, his mother Cathrine is still alive.[1]

Age

DJ Phuti was born on 14 of April 1980.[1]

Wife & Children

Dingumuzi Phuti's wife is named Lisa and as of 2018 they have two children – Setho, a boy and Mandipa, a girl. Setso was named after Phuti's late father.[1]

Personal Life

Phuti once dated musician Jennifer Maneni. He revealed that Jennifer dumped him at Afro-fusion Restaurant. Dingumuzi Phuti said Maneni brought his clothes in a plastic bag and threw them at him.[1]

Education

He studied journalism at Christian College of Southern Africa before he enrolled at Zimbabwe Open University where he studied Media Studies.[1]

Career

Politics

In 1999, Phuti said he participated in the 'Vote Yes' campaign with an imbube group and it was then that he fell in love with politics.

He later enrolled at the School of African Awareness, a Pan African awareness movement where he says he became a complete politician. Dingumuzi Phuti said he was stationed in Plumtree where he rose through the ranks to be appointed in the Zanu-PF provincial structures.

In 2013, Phuti participated in the primary election but his chance came in 2018 when he won in the primaries and later won the election to become Bulilima West legislator.[1]

TV & Radio

DJ Phuti joined ZBC in 2001 where he quickly settled both as a presenter and producer.

In 2004, he was already an executive producer and organised the Chimoio Solidarity bash. He decided to leave ZBC for ZMC after being lured by the irresistible perks which they offered.[1]





Music

At ZMC, Phuti said he was influential in identifying talented musicians like Beatar Mangethe, Suluman Chimbetu, Tryson Chimbetu among others.

Prior to joining ZMC, Dingumuzi Phuti was running Kwakalulama Record Label which recorded a number of musicians like Freddy Gwala, the late Paul Matavire among others.

In 2008, he left and joined South Africa based Mobile Music Trust and it was the same stable that brokered the deal for the distribution of Alick Macheso’s album Ndezvashe-H!.

However, DJ Phuti was sued when he left ZMC along with other musicians like Suluman and joined Diamond Studios.

They were sued for snatching Sulu from ZMC but he said the money they paid was nothing as compared to the money they made from the sales from Sulu's albums.

Prior to his departure from Diamond Studios, he had also discovered talented such as Jah Prayzah who used to beg the studio for a recording contract and Phuti said he told Phathisani Sibanda and John Muroyi to look after Jah Prayzah.

When Phuti left, Jah Prayzah had recorded the album Ngwarira Kuparara.

Dingumuzi Phuti is also a musician. He sings in Kalanga which is his mother language. By 2018 he had released four albums namely Bhasikili Huya Unditole released in 2003, Gamu Langu (2004) featuring Andy Brown, Masenga Huku (2013) Masula Helele (2014). The album Doko Jena was released in 2021.[1]





Discography

Albums

Bhasikili Huya Unditole (2003)

(2003) Gamu Langu (2004)

(2004) ' Masenga Huku (2013)

(2013) Masula Helele (2014)

(2014) Doko Jena (2021)