Dinosaurs found in Zimbabwe

Coelophysis

(The name means hollow form and is pronounced - seel-OH-fie-sis)

Type: It was a small theropod, about 2 meters long and 27 kg in weight. It stood and moved on it's two hind legs.

Diet: It was carnivorous, with small sharp teeth.

Age: They lived in the Late Triassic period - 225-190 million years ago.

Remains have also been found in - South Africa and USA.

Taxonomy: Dinosauria, Saurischia, Theropoda, Neotheropoda, Coelophysoidea, Coelophysidae.

Type species: bauri.



Early carnivores:

The Late Triassic Period was dominated by large reptiles called phytosaurs and rauisuchids. Early carnivorous dinosaurs like Coelophysis used their speed and agility to catch a variety of animals like insects and small reptiles. The sharp teeth and claws of Coelophysis helped them to hold and kill their food.



An early fossil find was an adult with what appeared to be young Coelophysis bones inside its rib cage. This led to speculation that Coelophysis ate each other when the opportunity arose. More recent analysis showed that the bones inside the ribcage were small crocodile.

Hollow bones, the meaning of Coelophysis, is due to their hollow limb bones, which is a feature shared by many other dinosaurs. Coelophysis would have had a lightly-built body, making it a swift, agile hunter.

Massospondylus

(The name means massive vertebrae and is pronounced - mass-oh-SPON-di-luss) It was named by Owen in 1854.

Type: It was a prosauropod, about 4 meters long and 70 kg in weight.

Diet: It was omnivorous, with small sharp teeth.

Age: They lived in the Early Jurassic - 208-204 million years ago.

Remains have also been found in - Lesotho, South Africa.

Taxonomy: Dinosauria, Saurischia, Sauropodomorpha, Prosauropoda, Plateosauria, Plateosauridae.

Type species: carinatus.



Vulcanodon

(The name means volcano tooth and is pronounced - vul-kan-oh-don) It was named by Raath in 1972.

Type: It was a sauropod, about 6.5 meters long.

Diet: It was herbivorous, with small sharp teeth.

Age: They lived in the Early Jurassic - 205-202 million years ago.

Taxonomy: Dinosauria, Saurischia, Sauropodomorpha, Sauropoda, Vulcanodontidae.

Type species: karibaensis.

