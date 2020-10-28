Difference between revisions of "Distances in Zimbabwe"

Distances, City to City

Approximate distances, by major road, to many major urban centres in Zimbabwe

Km by major road Beitbridge Bulawayo Chirundu Harare Masvingo Mutare Victoria Falls Plumtree Beitbridge 0 321 900 580 288 585 760 421 Bindura 667 526 389 87 379 350 965 626 Bulawayo 321 0 662 429 280 577 439 100 Chinhoyi 664 425 237 115 407 378 864 525 Chipinge 504 516 795 443 236 180 955 616 Chiredzi 301 434 770 418 203 318 873 534 Chirundu 900 662 0 352 644 615 801 762 Chivu 439 300 493 141 151 269 739 400 Gweru 403 164 498 275 164 405 603 264 Beitbridge Bulawayo Chirundu Harare Masvingo Mutare Victoria Falls Plumtree Gokwe 661 370 517 294 370 611 561 470 Harare 580 439 352 0 292 263 878 539 Hwange 659 337 691 776 617 906 102 437 Kadoma 537 296 364 141 298 404 737 398 Kariba 912 673 137 363 655 626 715 773 Karoi 752 513 149 203 495 466 652 613 Kwekwe 465 226 436 213 226 467 665 326 Marondera 654 513 426 74 366 189 952 613 Masvingo 288 280 644 292 0 297 719 380 Beitbridge Bulawayo Chirundu Harare Masvingo Mutare Victoria Falls Plumtree Mount Darwin 737 592 459 157 449 420 1035 Mutare 585 577 615 263 297 0 1016 669 Mutoko 723 582 495 143 435 324 1021 682 Nyamapanda 818 677 590 238 530 419 1116 777 Plumtree 421 100 762 539 380 669 539 0 Rusape 678 518 522 170 369 93 957 618 Victoria Falls 760 439 801 878 719 1016 0 539 Zvishavane 336 183 617 389 97 394 622 283 Beitbridge Bulawayo Chirundu Harare Masvingo Mutare Victoria Falls Plumtree