Difference between revisions of "Distances in Zimbabwe"

Distances, City to City<br/>
[[file:Map_-_Zimbabwe_Distances.jpg|300px|right]]
 
Approximate distances, by major road, to many major urban centres in Zimbabwe. See also [[Regional Distances]]
  

Distances, City to City

Map - Zimbabwe Distances.jpg

Approximate distances, by major road, to many major urban centres in Zimbabwe. See also Regional Distances

Km by major road
Beitbridge Bulawayo Chirundu Harare Masvingo Mutare Victoria Falls Plumtree
Beitbridge 0 321 900 580 288 585 760 421
Bindura 667 526 389 87 379 350 965 626
Bulawayo 321 0 662 429 280 577 439 100
Chinhoyi 664 425 237 115 407 378 864 525
Chipinge 504 516 795 443 236 180 955 616
Chiredzi 301 434 770 418 203 318 873 534
Chirundu 900 662 0 352 644 615 801 762
Chivu 439 300 493 141 151 269 739 400
Gweru 403 164 498 275 164 405 603 264
Beitbridge Bulawayo Chirundu Harare Masvingo Mutare Victoria Falls Plumtree
Gokwe 661 370 517 294 370 611 561 470
Harare 580 439 352 0 292 263 878 539
Hwange 659 337 691 776 617 906 102 437
Kadoma 537 296 364 141 298 404 737 398
Kariba 912 673 137 363 655 626 715 773
Karoi 752 513 149 203 495 466 652 613
Kwekwe 465 226 436 213 226 467 665 326
Marondera 654 513 426 74 366 189 952 613
Masvingo 288 280 644 292 0 297 719 380
Beitbridge Bulawayo Chirundu Harare Masvingo Mutare Victoria Falls Plumtree
Mount Darwin 737 592 459 157 449 420 1035 696
Mutare 585 577 615 263 297 0 1016 669
Mutoko 723 582 495 143 435 324 1021 682
Nyamapanda 818 677 590 238 530 419 1116 777
Plumtree 421 100 762 539 380 669 539 0
Rusape 678 518 522 170 369 93 957 618
Victoria Falls 760 439 801 878 719 1016 0 539
Zvishavane 336 183 617 389 97 394 622 283
Beitbridge Bulawayo Chirundu Harare Masvingo Mutare Victoria Falls Plumtree
