Difference between revisions of "Distances in Zimbabwe"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 22:
|Line 22:
| [[Chirundu]] || 900 || 662 || 0 || 352 || 644 || 615 || 801 || 762
| [[Chirundu]] || 900 || 662 || 0 || 352 || 644 || 615 || 801 || 762
|-
|-
|−
| [[
|+
| [[]] || 439 || 300 || 493 || 141 || 151 || 269 || 739 || 400
|-
|-
| [[Gweru]] || 403 || 164 || 498 || 275 || 164 || 405 || 603 || 264
| [[Gweru]] || 403 || 164 || 498 || 275 || 164 || 405 || 603 || 264
Latest revision as of 12:05, 18 November 2020
Distances, City to City
Approximate distances, by major road, to many major urban centres in Zimbabwe. See also Regional Distances
|Beitbridge
|Bulawayo
|Chirundu
|Harare
|Masvingo
|Mutare
|Victoria Falls
|Plumtree
|Beitbridge
|0
|321
|900
|580
|288
|585
|760
|421
|Bindura
|667
|526
|389
|87
|379
|350
|965
|626
|Bulawayo
|321
|0
|662
|429
|280
|577
|439
|100
|Chinhoyi
|664
|425
|237
|115
|407
|378
|864
|525
|Chipinge
|504
|516
|795
|443
|236
|180
|955
|616
|Chiredzi
|301
|434
|770
|418
|203
|318
|873
|534
|Chirundu
|900
|662
|0
|352
|644
|615
|801
|762
|Chivhu
|439
|300
|493
|141
|151
|269
|739
|400
|Gweru
|403
|164
|498
|275
|164
|405
|603
|264
|Beitbridge
|Bulawayo
|Chirundu
|Harare
|Masvingo
|Mutare
|Victoria Falls
|Plumtree
|Gokwe
|661
|370
|517
|294
|370
|611
|561
|470
|Harare
|580
|439
|352
|0
|292
|263
|878
|539
|Hwange
|659
|337
|691
|776
|617
|906
|102
|437
|Kadoma
|537
|296
|364
|141
|298
|404
|737
|398
|Kariba
|912
|673
|137
|363
|655
|626
|715
|773
|Karoi
|752
|513
|149
|203
|495
|466
|652
|613
|Kwekwe
|465
|226
|436
|213
|226
|467
|665
|326
|Marondera
|654
|513
|426
|74
|366
|189
|952
|613
|Masvingo
|288
|280
|644
|292
|0
|297
|719
|380
|Beitbridge
|Bulawayo
|Chirundu
|Harare
|Masvingo
|Mutare
|Victoria Falls
|Plumtree
|Mount Darwin
|737
|592
|459
|157
|449
|420
|1035
|696
|Mutare
|585
|577
|615
|263
|297
|0
|1016
|669
|Mutoko
|723
|582
|495
|143
|435
|324
|1021
|682
|Nyamapanda
|818
|677
|590
|238
|530
|419
|1116
|777
|Plumtree
|421
|100
|762
|539
|380
|669
|539
|0
|Rusape
|678
|518
|522
|170
|369
|93
|957
|618
|Victoria Falls
|760
|439
|801
|878
|719
|1016
|0
|539
|Zvishavane
|336
|183
|617
|389
|97
|394
|622
|283
|Beitbridge
|Bulawayo
|Chirundu
|Harare
|Masvingo
|Mutare
|Victoria Falls
|Plumtree