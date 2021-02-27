Difference between revisions of "Divine Lunga"
==Career==
From 2015 to 2018, Lunga played for [[Chicken Inn Football Club]].
==References==
<references/>
[[Category:Football Players]]
[[Category:Soccer Players]]
|Divine Lunga
|Born
|28 May 1995
Bulawayo
Divine Lunga is a Zimbabwean football player who has featured in the country's national team. Lunga is based in South Africa where he playes for Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C in Durban.
In June 2019, Lunga was part of the Zimbabwe Afcon 2019 Squad in Egypt. He was credited for successfully defending against Liverpool Star Mohammed Salah, who played on the Egypt side.
Career
From 2015 to 2018, Lunga played for Chicken Inn Football Club. Lunga currently plays for Golden Arrows as a defender.[1]
Accident
On 27 February 2021, Lunga was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. A source told the publication that Lunga survived the accident and came out of the vehicle unharmed, although the car was said to be in a bad condition.[1]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Breaking: PSL Star Involved In Car Accident, Soccer Laduma, Published: February 27, 2021, Retrieved: February 27, 2021