In August 2022, Lunga rejoined Golden Arrows on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the 2022/23 season.<ref name="Soccer24">, Virjo Mufaro, [https://www.soccer24.co.zw/2022/08/02/divine-lunga-leaves-mamelodi-sundowns-on-loan-transfer/ Divine Lunga leaves Mamelodi Sundowns on loan transfer], Published: 02 August 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022</ref>

'''Divine Lunga''' is a Zimbabwean football player who has featured in the country's national team. Lunga is based in South Africa where he plays for DStv Premiership club Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club .

In June 2019, Lunga was part of the Zimbabwe Afcon 2019 Squad in Egypt. He was credited for successfully defending against Liverpool Star Mohammed Salah, who played on the Egypt side.

Career

From 2015 to 2018, Lunga played for Chicken Inn Football Club. Lunga currently plays for Mamelodi Sundowns as a defender.[1]

In August 2022, Lunga rejoined Golden Arrows on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the 2022/23 season.[2]

National Team Caps

Lunga made his Warriors debut on 21 June 2015 in a 2-0 victory over Comoros during the 2016 African Nations Championship qualification and has featured in 18 matches to date.

He was included in Zimbabwe's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad playing in their matches against Egypt and Uganda.[4]

Accident

On 27 February 2021, Lunga was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. A source told the publication that Lunga survived the accident and came out of the vehicle unharmed, although the car was said to be in a bad condition.[1] For more details See: Divine Lunga Accident