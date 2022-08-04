Difference between revisions of "Divine Lunga"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 80:
|Line 80:
| footnotes =
| footnotes =
}}
}}
|−
'''Divine Lunga''' is a Zimbabwean football player who has featured in the country's national team. Lunga is based in South Africa where he
|+
'''Divine Lunga''' is a Zimbabwean football player who has featured in the country's national team. Lunga is based in South Africa where he for .
In June 2019, Lunga was part of the Zimbabwe Afcon 2019 Squad in Egypt. He was credited for successfully defending against Liverpool Star Mohammed Salah, who played on the Egypt side.
In June 2019, Lunga was part of the Zimbabwe Afcon 2019 Squad in Egypt. He was credited for successfully defending against Liverpool Star Mohammed Salah, who played on the Egypt side.
|Line 86:
|Line 86:
==Career==
==Career==
|−
From 2015 to 2018, Lunga played for [[Chicken Inn Football Club]]. Lunga currently plays for
|+
From 2015 to 2018, Lunga played for [[Chicken Inn Football Club]]. Lunga currently plays for as a defender.<ref name="S"/
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
>
==Accident==
==Accident==
|Line 99:
|Line 106:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Divine Lunga, Divine Lunga biography, Divine Lunga accident
|keywords= Divine Lunga, Divine Lunga biography, Divine Lunga accident
|−
|description= Divine Lunga is a Zimbabwean football player who has featured in the country's national team. Lunga is based in South Africa where he
|+
|description= Divine Lunga is a Zimbabwean football player who has featured in the country's national team. Lunga is based in South Africa where he for Lamontville Golden Arrows F.C in Durban.
|image= Mo_Salah_Divine_Lunga_Zimbabwe_Egypt.jpg
|image= Mo_Salah_Divine_Lunga_Zimbabwe_Egypt.jpg
|image_alt=
|image_alt=
Latest revision as of 10:08, 4 August 2022
|Divine Lunga
|Born
|28 May 1995
Bulawayo
Divine Lunga is a Zimbabwean football player who has featured in the country's national team. Lunga is based in South Africa where he plays for DStv Premiership club Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club.
In June 2019, Lunga was part of the Zimbabwe Afcon 2019 Squad in Egypt. He was credited for successfully defending against Liverpool Star Mohammed Salah, who played on the Egypt side.
Career
From 2015 to 2018, Lunga played for Chicken Inn Football Club. Lunga currently plays for Mamelodi Sundowns as a defender.[1]
In August 2022, Lunga rejoined Golden Arrows on a season-long loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the 2022/23 season.[2]
National Team Caps
Lunga made his Warriors debut on 21 June 2015 in a 2-0 victory over Comoros during the 2016 African Nations Championship qualification and has featured in 18 matches to date.[3]
He was included in Zimbabwe's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations squad playing in their matches against Egypt and Uganda.[4]
Accident
On 27 February 2021, Lunga was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. A source told the publication that Lunga survived the accident and came out of the vehicle unharmed, although the car was said to be in a bad condition.[1] For more details See: Divine Lunga Accident
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Breaking: PSL Star Involved In Car Accident, Soccer Laduma, Published: February 27, 2021, Retrieved: February 27, 2021
- ↑ , Virjo Mufaro, Divine Lunga leaves Mamelodi Sundowns on loan transfer, Published: 02 August 2022, Retrieved 4 August 2022
- ↑ , Divine Lunga, Published: Date not given, Retrieved 4 August 2022
- ↑ , Zimbabwe name final squad, Published: 10 June 2019, Retrieved 4 August 2022