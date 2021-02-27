Difference between revisions of "Divine Lunga Accident"
Latest revision as of 16:57, 27 February 2021
Divine Lunga was involved in a car accident which left his vehicle badly damaged.
Details
Soccer Laduma reported that Lunga was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa on 27 February 2021. The accident according to a source, the accident happened on the M4 highway near Umhlanga. Although details of the accident were sketchy it was confirmed that Lunga survived the accident and came out of the vehicle unharmed, although the car was said to be in a bad condition. The source said:
"An incident involving one of our players took place this afternoon. He was involved in a bad accident which left his car very damaged, but we are grateful that he came out unharmed. I am from the scene as I speak to you. It happened on the M4 highway near Umhlanga."
References
- ↑ Breaking: PSL Star Involved In Car Accident, Soccer Laduma, Published: February 27, 2021, Retrieved: February 27, 2021