Latest revision as of 18:24, 5 February 2021
Dj Pentse is a South African DJ.
Background
Real Name
Dj Pentse's real name is Phetogo Chauke.[1]
Contacts & Social Media
Career
DJ Pentse won the 2012 edition of the RedSquare DJ Knockout competition. In 2015 he was signed by Dr Malinga, whom he had worked with, immediately after winning the competition. DJ Pentse told a publication that the RedSquare DJ Knockout competition had a positive impact on his career as a DJ. He said:
"Before winning the RedSquare DJ KnockOut Challenge, I used to play an average of four gigs a month and never got paid because I was not taken serious. However after my triumph in the competition things changed for the better. These days I can play about 15 gigs a month and earn good money for my effort. The sound equipment that came as part of the prize has also presented me with a chance to have an additional income stream through the staging of my own gigs where I make anything from R50 000 upwards. I have also been playing for Dr Malinga who recently signed me to his company.”
In February 2021 he played on Channel O's Lockdown House Party.
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Sydney Morweng, Dr Malinga finds talent in RedSquare DJs competition!, Soweto Life Mag, Published: September 18, 2015, Retrieved: February 5, 2021