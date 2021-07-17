Pindula

==Background==
 
===Wife===
  
Doc Vikela wedded his long-time partner Nyasha Mercy Kazuru at Buxton Farm in Harare on 23 February 2019. Doc Vikela met Nyasha in 2014. February 23 is the same day Doc Vikela married his wife traditionally in 2015.
  
===Children===
  
Doc Vikela and his wife have two daughters.
  
==Education==
  
 
Doc Vilela has a Diploma in Human Resources Management.
 
 
  
 
|title= Doc Vikela: Wife, Children, Education, Career As A Comedian, Videos - Pindula, Local Knowledge
 
|keywords= Wikipedia Doc Vikela, Doc Vikela, who is Doc Vikela, Doc Vikela real name, Doc Vikela wife, Doc Vikela children, Doc Vikela education
 
Latest revision as of 18:05, 17 July 2021

Doc Vikela
Error creating thumbnail: File missing
Occupation
  • Stand-up Comedian
Known forBeing A Stand-up Comedian
Spouse(s)Nyasha Mercy Kazuru

Doc Vikela is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian. He co-founded Simuka Comedy with Simba The Comic King.

Background

Wife

Doc Vikela with wife Nyasha

Doc Vikela wedded his long-time partner Nyasha Mercy Kazuru at Buxton Farm in Harare on 23 February 2019. Doc Vikela met Nyasha in 2014. February 23 is the same day Doc Vikela married his wife traditionally in 2015.[1]

Children

Doc Vikela and his wife have two daughters.[1]

Education

Doc Vilela has a Diploma in Human Resources Management.

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Comedian Doc Vikela ties the knot, The Chronicle, Published: February 26, 2019, Retrieved: July 17, 2021


