Difference between revisions of "Doc Vikela"
|
m (Text replacement - "Category:Living People" to "")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 83:
|Line 83:
==Background==
==Background==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|−
|+
|−
==References==
==References==
|Line 95:
|Line 99:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title= Doc Vikela- Pindula, Local Knowledge
|titlemode=replace
|titlemode=replace
|−
|keywords=Wikipedia, Doc Vikela, who is Doc Vikela
|+
|keywords= Wikipedia , Doc Vikela, who is Doc Vikela
|description=
|description=
|+
|+
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 18:05, 17 July 2021
|Doc Vikela
Error creating thumbnail: File missing
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being A Stand-up Comedian
|Spouse(s)
|Nyasha Mercy Kazuru
Doc Vikela is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian. He co-founded Simuka Comedy with Simba The Comic King.
Background
Wife
Doc Vikela wedded his long-time partner Nyasha Mercy Kazuru at Buxton Farm in Harare on 23 February 2019. Doc Vikela met Nyasha in 2014. February 23 is the same day Doc Vikela married his wife traditionally in 2015.[1]
Children
Doc Vikela and his wife have two daughters.[1]
Education
Doc Vilela has a Diploma in Human Resources Management.
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Comedian Doc Vikela ties the knot, The Chronicle, Published: February 26, 2019, Retrieved: July 17, 2021