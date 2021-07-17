|keywords= Wikipedia Doc Vikela , Doc Vikela, who is Doc Vikela , Doc Vikela real name, Doc Vikela wife, Doc Vikela children, Doc Vikela education

Doc Vilela has a Diploma in Human Resources Management.

Doc Vikela and his wife have two daughters.<ref name="C"/>

[[File:Doc-Vikela-with-wife.jpg|thumb|center|Doc Vikela with wife Nyasha]] Doc Vikela wedded his long-time partner Nyasha Mercy Kazuru at Buxton Farm in [[Harare]] on 23 February 2019. Doc Vikela met Nyasha in 2014. February 23 is the same day Doc Vikela married his wife traditionally in 2015.<ref name="C">[https://www.chronicle.co.zw/comedian-doc-vikela-ties-the-knot/ Comedian Doc Vikela ties the knot], ''The Chronicle'', Published: February 26, 2019, Retrieved: July 17, 2021</ref>

References



