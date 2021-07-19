|description= Doc Vikela is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian. He co-founded Simuka Comedy with Simba The Comic King.

|keywords= Wikipedia Doc Vikela, Doc Vikela, who is Doc Vikela, Doc Vikela real name, Doc Vikela wife, Doc Vikela children, Doc Vikela education , Doc Vikela Vakuru

|keywords= Wikipedia Doc Vikela, Doc Vikela, who is Doc Vikela, Doc Vikela real name, Doc Vikela wife, Doc Vikela children, Doc Vikela education

Doc Vikela founded Simuka Comedy which over the years brought comedy projects like ''Special Class'', ''Vakuru'' and ''PaTown''. The projects are free to view on YouTube. Simuka Comedy also hosts an annual festival.<ref name="H">[https://www.herald.co.zw/simuka-comedy-festival-begins/ Simuka Comedy Festival begins], ''The Herald'', Published: November 17, 2020, Retrieved: July 19, 2021</ref>

In 2015, Doc Vikela said he managed to buy a car because of comedy, a feat he couldn’t do while doing an office job.<ref name="YT"/>

He went back to teaching before quitting his job in 2009 to try his hand at comedy.<ref name="YT">[https://youth-time.eu/a-teacher-by-profession-salesman-by-trade-and-comedian-by-nature/ A Teacher By Profession, Salesman By Trade, And Comedian By Nature], ''Youth Time'', Published: October 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 19, 2021</ref>

Having completed his Advanced Level studies in [[Gweru]], Doc Vikela became a temporary teacher before enrolling for a Diploma in Human Resources Management. He then moved to [[Harare]] and worked for a private sector company as a salesman before being promoted to branch manager.

Doc Vikela is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian. He co-founded Simuka Comedy with Simba The Comic King.

Background

Wife

Doc Vikela with wife Nyasha

Doc Vikela wedded his long-time partner Nyasha Mercy Kazuru at Buxton Farm in Harare on 23 February 2019. Doc Vikela met Nyasha in 2014. February 23 is the same day Doc Vikela married his wife traditionally in 2015.[1]

Children

Doc Vikela and his wife have two daughters.[1]

Education

Doc Vilela has a Diploma in Human Resources Management.

Career

Having completed his Advanced Level studies in Gweru, Doc Vikela became a temporary teacher before enrolling for a Diploma in Human Resources Management. He then moved to Harare and worked for a private sector company as a salesman before being promoted to branch manager.

He went back to teaching before quitting his job in 2009 to try his hand at comedy.[2]

Comedy

In 2015, Doc Vikela said he managed to buy a car because of comedy, a feat he couldn’t do while doing an office job.[2]

Simuka Comedy

Doc Vikela founded Simuka Comedy which over the years brought comedy projects like Special Class, Vakuru and PaTown. The projects are free to view on YouTube. Simuka Comedy also hosts an annual festival.[3]

Videos

Vakuru

Vakuru Season 1 Episode 1

Vakuru Season 2 - Episode 1 Levels, Rhibhe naFantan

Vakuru Season 2 Episode 3 "Takahwa Deem Loot"





Special Class

special class s1 ep1 the first day part 1

special class s2 ep2 the newcomer

Special Class Season 2 Episode 3 Tatoo





PaTown

PaTown Season 1 Episode 1

PaTown Season 1 Episode 2

PaTown Episode 11 "Ndini Baba"

References



