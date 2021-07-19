Difference between revisions of "Doc Vikela"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 3:
|Line 3:
| name = Doc Vikela
| name = Doc Vikela
| honorific_suffix =
| honorific_suffix =
|−
| image =
|+
| image = .
| image_size = 250px
| image_size = 250px
| alt =
| alt =
|Line 145:
|Line 145:
|keywords= Wikipedia Doc Vikela, Doc Vikela, who is Doc Vikela, Doc Vikela real name, Doc Vikela wife, Doc Vikela children, Doc Vikela education, Doc Vikela Vakuru
|keywords= Wikipedia Doc Vikela, Doc Vikela, who is Doc Vikela, Doc Vikela real name, Doc Vikela wife, Doc Vikela children, Doc Vikela education, Doc Vikela Vakuru
|description= Doc Vikela is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian. He co-founded Simuka Comedy with Simba The Comic King.
|description= Doc Vikela is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian. He co-founded Simuka Comedy with Simba The Comic King.
|−
|image=
|+
|image=
|image_alt= Doc Vikela
|image_alt= Doc Vikela
}}
}}
Latest revision as of 11:41, 19 July 2021
|Doc Vikela
|Occupation
|Known for
|Being A Stand-up Comedian
|Spouse(s)
|Nyasha Mercy Kazuru
Doc Vikela is a Zimbabwean stand-up comedian. He co-founded Simuka Comedy with Simba The Comic King.
Background
Wife
Doc Vikela wedded his long-time partner Nyasha Mercy Kazuru at Buxton Farm in Harare on 23 February 2019. Doc Vikela met Nyasha in 2014. February 23 is the same day Doc Vikela married his wife traditionally in 2015.[1]
Children
Doc Vikela and his wife have two daughters.[1]
Education
Doc Vilela has a Diploma in Human Resources Management.
Career
Having completed his Advanced Level studies in Gweru, Doc Vikela became a temporary teacher before enrolling for a Diploma in Human Resources Management. He then moved to Harare and worked for a private sector company as a salesman before being promoted to branch manager.
He went back to teaching before quitting his job in 2009 to try his hand at comedy.[2]
Comedy
In 2015, Doc Vikela said he managed to buy a car because of comedy, a feat he couldn’t do while doing an office job.[2]
Simuka Comedy
Doc Vikela founded Simuka Comedy which over the years brought comedy projects like Special Class, Vakuru and PaTown. The projects are free to view on YouTube. Simuka Comedy also hosts an annual festival.[3]
Videos
Vakuru
Special Class
PaTown
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Comedian Doc Vikela ties the knot, The Chronicle, Published: February 26, 2019, Retrieved: July 17, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 A Teacher By Profession, Salesman By Trade, And Comedian By Nature, Youth Time, Published: October 13, 2015, Retrieved: July 19, 2021
- ↑ Simuka Comedy Festival begins, The Herald, Published: November 17, 2020, Retrieved: July 19, 2021