[[File:DR-TAWANDA.jpg|thumb|Dr Tawanda]] '''Doctor Tawanda Benson''' real name '''Tawanda Kasaira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] music producer, singer and songwriter. Dr Tawanda is well-known for remixing [[Alick Macheso]]'s songs into one song as well as working with Botswana musicians [[Slizer]], [[Charma Gal]] and [[Vee Mampeezy]].

'''Doctor Tawanda Benson''' real name '''Tawanda Kasaira''' is a [[Zimbabwean]] music producer, singer and songwriter. Dr Tawanda is well-known for remixing [[Alick Macheso]]’s songs into one song as well as working with Botswana musicians [[Slizer]], [[Charma Gal]] and [[Vee Mampeezy]].

Background

Real Name

Tawanda Kasaira[1]

Wife

Boipelo Mogwera Kasaira

Dr Tawanda's wife is Boipelo Mogwera Kasaira. Her stage name is Chomza. She was born and bred in South Africa in Mafikeng, in the North West province. The two got married on the 27th of April 2019 and according to Doctor Tawanda he paid R80 000 lobola in full and they had a wedding which cost close to R52 500.[2]

Children

Doctor Tawanda and his wife Chomza have a son named Tawanda Junior.[2]

Career

Dr Tawanda produced Zoey Sifelani's debut album Totsemukira. The eight-track compilation featured Sulumani Chimbetu on the track My Valentine and popular chanter Shiga Shiga also contributed towards the project. Doctor Tawanda revealed that he produced the album in his bedroom.[1]

Apart from a remix of Macheso's songs, Doctor Tawanda also released the singles Unconquerable, Ambuye and Hosana.[3]

Discography

Singles

Unconquerable

Ambuye

Hosana

Videos

Dr Tawanda - Mwari muri muponesi

Mweya wangu inzwa Tenzi_Dr Tawanda _+26772860140

Pagomo-(Princes Takana & Dr Tawanda)

Dombo rakatsemurwa (Anglican Hymn) by Dr Tawanda Benson