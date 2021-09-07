Pindula

Schools [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]
'''Domboramwari High School''' is in [[Epworth]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It can be accessed from Chiremba Road or Delport Road.
==Location==
 
==Location==
(September 2021) <br/>
('''September 2021''') <br/>
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' Chizungu Turn Off, Delport Road, Chiremba Road, PO Box EP 8, [[Epworth]], PO Box H199 <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
'''Telephone:''' +263-4-2932974, 577894, 577 764 <br/>
Cell: <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
Established '''1991'''.
  
 
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
Line 37: Line 45:
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Domboramwari High School is in Epworth, Harare Metropolitan Province. It can be accessed from Chiremba Road or Delport Road.


Location

(September 2021)
Address: Chizungu Turn Off, Delport Road, Chiremba Road, PO Box EP 8, Epworth, PO Box H199
Telephone: +263-4-2932974, 577894, 577 764
Cell:
Email:
Web:

History

Established 1991.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

