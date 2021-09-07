Difference between revisions of "Domboramwari High School"
Domboramwari High School is in Epworth, Harare Metropolitan Province. It can be accessed from Chiremba Road or Delport Road.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Chizungu Turn Off, Delport Road, Chiremba Road, PO Box EP 8, Epworth, PO Box H199
Telephone: +263-4-2932974, 577894, 577 764
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Established 1991.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.