'''Domboramwari High School''' is in [[Epworth]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It can be accessed from Chiremba Road or Delport Road.  
  
 
[[File:Domboramwari High School.jpg|thumb|Domboramwari High School logo]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 14:18, 7 September 2021

Domboramwari High School is in Epworth, Harare Metropolitan Province. It can be accessed from Chiremba Road or Delport Road.

Domboramwari High School logo

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Chizungu Turn Off, Delport Road, Chiremba Road, PO Box EP 8, Epworth, PO Box H199
Telephone: +263-4-2932974, 577894, 577 764
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Established 1991.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

