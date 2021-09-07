Difference between revisions of "Domboramwari High School"
'''Domboramwari High School''' is in [[Epworth]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It can be accessed from Chiremba Road or Delport Road.
'''Domboramwari High School''' is in [[Epworth]], [[Harare Metropolitan Province]]. It can be accessed from Chiremba Road or Delport Road.
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Harare Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Domboramwari High School is in Epworth, Harare Metropolitan Province. It can be accessed from Chiremba Road or Delport Road.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Chizungu Turn Off, Delport Road, Chiremba Road, PO Box EP 8, Epworth, PO Box H199
Telephone: +263-4-2932974, 577894, 577 764
Cell:
Email:
Web:
History
Established 1991.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.