Dombosahva Monument, also known as Domboshava Rocks, Dombosava Caves, and Dombosahva Hill, is a Zimbabwean resort located thirty-five kilometres north east of Harare. Follow the Borrowdale Road north, which becomes the Domboshawa Road and ultimately gets to Bindura. Just north of Domboshawa town, turn east to Domboshava and Ngomakurera.

Background

Dombosahva Hill came under the National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe in 1936, as monument umber 52.

The Domboshava Rocks are popular for their color (grey) from which they derive their name in the local Shona vernacular. It is also said the name means Red-Rock - Dombo = rock and Shava = red / brown. The colour coming from the red and yellow lichen that cover the rocks. [1]

At the base of the granite rocks there are curios, arts and crafts being sold, and a commercial afe and pub called The Cave Affair (in 2020). In a thatched rondaval, a cultural interpretive centre, you can learn all about the history of Domboshava, and where you need to pay to proceed. The best way to the top of the rock is well sign posted with white arrows which direct you to have a look at the well known rock paintings as well, before reaching the summit of the rock.

It is a great outing for the whole family, either take a picnic breakfast or snacks up for sunset and enjoy a sundowner while admiring the spectacular three hundred and sixty degree surrounding views.[2]

Notable Features

The rocks are quite an imposing site which are ideal for climbing. Once atop, the rocks also offer a great view of the surrounding environment.[3] At the bottom of the rocks, there are also some rock paintings scattered across the rock surfaces.

Rambakurimwa

Cannot be tilled, this is a grove of uapaca kirkiana (muzhanje trees) that for traditional reasons cannot be tilled.

The Pool

Where wild rice used to grow naturally, but no longer.

The Rain Making Shrine

Bako RaGudu / Gudu's Cave.

Chavaroyi

For witches. A hill, close to another smaller hill, east of the cave, which witches were made to run around to cleanse them of witching tendencies.

Chiburitsirwa

The smaller hill, (Shona for off-loading) where they rested after their run.

Tunnels

Called ninga, these were believed to exist and were used as shelters when enemy raiders were in the area.

The Depressions

Also used to be growing places for wild rice.

