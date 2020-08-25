Difference between revisions of "Dominic Benhura"

This was part of the pledge he made in December 2005 when he donated goods that included laptops, computer accessories, a printer, fax machine and books to the school. Officially opening the library, the late Zimbabwe's music icon [[Oliver Mtukudzi]] hailed Benhura for his efforts in empowering students at the school. "As artists, Benhura has not only done the community proud, but also us as artistes. Through his efforts, I have learnt that we should not look down upon ourselves, but to commit ourselves in doing better," Mtukudzi said. He challenged students to cherish and maintain the library for future generations. "Stay in school and ensure that the library is put to good use. As parents, we should tell our children of the importance of education and the reason we send them to school," he said.<ref name="allafrica"> [https://allafrica.com/stories/200603230574.html], ''allAfrica, Published: 23 March, 2006, Accessed: 25 August, 2020''</ref>

In September, a picture of the statue, which showed [[Robert Mugabe]], [[Grace Mugabe]] and Behura himself was [http://www.pindula.co.zw/News:Zimbabweans_make_fun_of_Mugabe_Statue_on_Social_Media ridiculed by Zimbabweans on Social media for being ugly].

Dominic Benhura is an internationally acclaimed Zimbabwean sculptor who has exhibited his work around the world. He has won awards for his work both locally and internationally as well.

Background

Dominic Benhura was born in 1968 in Murewa. He started sculptor when he was just ten years old. At that time he was just an assistant to his cousin Tapfuma Gutsa.[1]

Professional career

Despite strong opposition from family members Benhura turned professional when he was twelve, selling his first work as a professional.[1] Throughout his career Benhura has received some major awards which arguably makes him one of Zimbabwe's most decorated sculptors. Benhura has become one of the most distinguished artists both locally and internationally. His works are on display in numerous countries such as USA at Benson park Colorado and Atlanta airport, Netherlands at FMO Bank and South Africa at Nelson Mandela foundation just to mention a few. His work combines several materials such as steel, wire and stone, giving his works a unique look.[2]

Mugabe Statue

In January 2016, Benhura created a statue of the President Robert Mugabe which was erected at the Zimbabwe State House. Benhura said he had made the piece as a tribute to Mugabe who he said inspired him.

In September, a picture of the statue, which showed Robert Mugabe, Grace Mugabe and Behura himself was ridiculed by Zimbabweans on Social media for being ugly.

Social Responsibility

In 2006, internationally acclaimed sculptor Dominic Benhura, with help from friends, has built a library worth over $2,5 billion at his former secondary school, Kambarami, in Murehwa as part of his social responsibility.

Accolades

National Annual Schools Competition First prize in the 3D category National arts Gallery (1987) Second prize Remise Akademiet Brande (International Art Competition) Denmark (1996) National Gallery of Zimbabwe Award of Distinction in the Visual Arts (1997) Key to Delray Beach received from the honourable Mayor David Schmidt (March 2001, USA) Dan’s Papers Best of Best 2001, 2002 and 2003 (USA) NAMA (NATIONAL ARTS MERITS AWARDS – annual competitions in Zimbabwe) Outstanding Achievement in 3D visual arts (2001) Franco COMESA Club Award for the best sculpture at The Franco COM ESA Club Art Exhibition (2004, Lusaka, Zambia) Cornell Museum of Art and History at Old School Square Cultural Arts Centre USA Certificate for outstanding commitment and accomplishments in the 2002 Mentor programme & Cornell Museum Inaugural Outdoor Sculpture Exhibit National Gallery of Zimbabwe Silver Jubilee Certificate recognising outstanding sculpture made between 2004/2005 NAMA Outstanding Achievement Award in the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe Arts personality of the year 2005 National Gallery of Zimbabwe 1st Edition Biennale AwardDecember 2005 NAMA - Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Visual Arts Category for Mixed Media Work (February 2005) NAMA Award for nomination in the Silver Jubilee (March 2006) NAMA award for outstanding achievement in arts service (February 2007) JCI Zimbabwe Award for being one of the Ten Outstanding Young Zimbabweans (September 2007) NAMA Certification of Merit for Nomination in the Outstanding Mixed Media Category (February 2010) NAMA People’s Choice Award in the Visual Art’s Category (February 2010) International Council of African a Womanism University of Zimbabwe Chapter recognition as a distinguished honouree (October 2010) University of British Colombia Certificate (UBC) for completion in the Residence Programme as part of an affiliated event for the faculty of Education’s 50th Anniversary Celebrations in Canada The World’s Children’s Prize for the Rights of the Child [4]

Local and International Permanent Displays

USA: Benson park Colorado and Atlanta airport

Netherlands: FMO Bank

South Africa: Nelson Mandela Foundation

Zimbabwe: United Nations Development Program

[Harare International Airport]]

National Art Gallery of Zimbabwe

Benhura's Work in Pictures

