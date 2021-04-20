Difference between revisions of "Dominic Chimumba"
In July 2018, Dominic Chimumba was elected to Ward 17 Mazowe RDC, for, Zanu PF with 1436 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 17 Mazowe RDC with 1436 votes, beating Joseph Masocha of MDC Alliance with 949 votes and Moffat Mushore of PRC with 82 votes. [1]
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020