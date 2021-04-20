Difference between revisions of "Dominic Chimumba"

In '''July 2018''', Dominic Chimumba was elected to Ward 17 [[Mazowe RDC]], for Zanu PF with 1436 votes.

In July 2018, Dominic Chimumba was elected to Ward 17 Mazowe RDC, for Zanu PF with 1436 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 17 Mazowe RDC with 1436 votes, beating Joseph Masocha of MDC Alliance with 949 votes and Moffat Mushore of PRC with 82 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

