|Dominic Chungwa
Image Via The Zimbabwe Mail
|Born
|Dominic Chungwa
January 20, 1986
|Occupation
|Employer
|Sua Flamingoes FC
Dominic Chungwa is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for Sua Flamingoes FC in the Botswana Premier League as a striker.
Background
Dominic was born on 20 January 1986.[1]
Career
Before joining CAPS United Football Club, Chungwa played for Hippo Valley Football Club in Chiredzi where managed to attract the attention of Makepekepe [2] The striker was eventually signed by the Green Machine in 2013 where he continued with his fine goal scoring form. After two seasons with CAPS, Chungwa went on to sign for Dembare at the start of the 2015 season but an injury coupled with a failure to replicate his goal scoring form that had made him prominent at CAPS shortened his stint with Dembare. The player was eventually released by Dynamos during the 2015 midseason and went on to rejoin CAPS alongside Oscar Machapa.
Teams Played For
- Hippo Valley Football Club
- CAPS United Football Club
- Dynamos Football Club
- CAPS United Football Club
- Polokwane City Football Club
- Lumwana Radiants Football Club
- Sua Flamingoes Football Club
Picture Gallery
Awards
Bob @ 91 Cup
Transfer Rumours
Following crossing the floor from CAPS to join city rivals Dembare, Chungwa was rumoured to have been interested in making a return to the Green Machine due to the lack of game time at the Glamour boys.
References
- ↑ Dominic Chungwa, MaDembare, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: June 3, 2015
- ↑ Chipo Sebeta Chungwa finally dumps CAPS United for Dynamos, SportZone, Published: February 5, 2015, Retrieved: July 3, 2015